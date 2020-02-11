Boss launches the GoFundMe site to help workers who have lost everything in the Pasco County fire

SAN ANTONIO, Fla (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue continues to investigate the cause of a fire that killed a father and grandson on Friday night.

The 3-year-old girl remains in the hospital at this time and, according to her mother, is still fighting for her life.

The family identified the 62-year-old man as Donald Maier. He was home with his grandson and Zayden at the time

Granddaughter Alani.

Seventeen-year-old Tyler Maier suddenly has no home, his nephew and the only parent he has left, his father.

Lauren Christensen, the boss of Tyler, decided to help Tyler in every way possible after the tragedy. So she launched a GoFundMe page for Tyler to raise money for him.

“The House

is gone, he has no clothes or shoes. I know that he has the work clothes he has

that night, but as far as I know, that’s all he has, ”said Lauren.

Christensen

tells 8 On Your Side that Tyler lost his mother and a few years earlier and is now closed

If he loses his father, it is devastating.

“I’m sorry about that

Heart, ”she added.

Christensen

set up a GoFundMe site for Tyler over the weekend and so far it has brought more

than $ 3,000 to help him in this difficult time.

“Tyler will

Get every penny. It’s not for others, it’s all for him, ”she said.

The GoFundMe page for Tyler Maier can be found here.

