MIAMI-Andy Reid has won more games than any coach without a Super Bowl title, so people doubt whether he can win the big one.

The blow against Reid throughout his 21-year career was his inability to win a league. He was 1-4 in conference title games during 14 seasons in Philadelphia, and the Eagles lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl after the 2004 season.

Reid lost another conference title game at home to Kansas City last year. But the Chiefs returned to the AFC Championships this season and moved on to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

His players have been talking all week about how badly they want to win this game to give Reid his first ring as a coach – he got one as an assistant with Green Bay 22 years ago – and has consolidated Hall of Credits Fame.

Reid will not silence critics who say he is a bad coach until he finally wins one. But his current players and former players say it is more their fault than his own.

“I never went into a game feeling unprepared,” the former Eagles said after tackling Tra Thomas, who played 10 seasons under Reid from 1999-2008. “After that, it’s a matter of execution.”

Reid could already have won his Super Bowl if the offense had been better executed against New England 15 years ago. Donovan McNabb threw three steals, was fired four times and the team had four turnovers. However, the Eagles lost only 24-21.

Reid developed a reputation for mismanaging the watch during his time in Philadelphia, and this was evident to the Patriots.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Tied 7-7 with 1:03 left in the first half, Reid let the offense run out of clock after getting the ball on the Philly 19-yard line. Then, with 10 points in the fourth quarter with just less than six minutes left, the Eagles showed no emergency and even ran for a few games.

They wrote a touchdown but it took them 13 games and almost four minutes to make it because they were moving so slowly. McNabb threw an option to seal the loss after the Eagles got the ball back in the line of their four-yard line with 46 seconds left.

Reid’s use of Timeout and watch management was also explored in Kansas City. But the man has 221 wins, including the playoffs, so he had to win some major games along the way.

He also knows how to build a winner. He got a 3-13 team in 1999 and had the Eagles in the playoffs after one season. He inherited a 2-14 team in Kansas City in 2013 and won 11 games in his first season.

“What Andy does that many coaches are afraid to do or just can’t do is build his offense around talent and not just call games,” McNabb said. “He calls games that are the strength of his general.”

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

McNabb’s relationship with Reid remains strong, though he moved from Philadelphia to Washington after the 2009 season. Reid had McNabb speak to the Chiefs before Thursday’s practice.

“They were there and they did it,” Reid told a pool reporter. “He was in the league, he played a long time. He was a good listener.”

Perhaps McNabb’s message may inspire leaders and help them deliver the only thing missing from Reid’s impressive resume.

Win or lose, Managers are happy to have him.

“Things changed for us seven years ago, when we were lucky enough to lure Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy, to Kansas City,” owner Clark Hunt said.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

Now, 50 years after the Chiefs’ win in the last league and 15 years since Reid’s last chance to get one, it’s close.

“It would be amazing, obviously,” Chiefs General Patrick Mahomes said.

“The work he put in every day at every place he was in was a success. Obviously you want to get that Super Bowl.”

[t] Andy Reed [s] Kansas City [s] NFL coach [s] smg2_sports [t] smg_football