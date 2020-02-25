[boston-based-mostly-nollywood-filmmaker-rahman-oladigbolu-spurred-on-by-achievements-of-soul-sister-movie]

Filmmaking has constantly been on his coronary heart and when he moved to

The usa he served as a manufacturing assistant on motion pictures and television displays all around

Boston, Massachusetts inevitably directing and coproducing a couple brief flicks.

He summed up his activities in his memoir, On Holy Pilgrimage: A Very long Journey For Flexibility. Rahman Oladigbolu experienced battled a 7-year disease recovering and relocating to the U.S for a clean begin.

Oladigbolu obtained major consideration when he unveiled his very first element movie, ‘In The usa: The Tale of the Soul Sisters’, a story about a Nigerian medical pupil in The united states as an undocumented immigrant and an Africa-American girl exploring for her identification as a Black female in The usa.

The film received Boston’s prestigious “Best Rising Filmmaker Award” at the Roxbury Worldwide Movie Festival, as well as “The 2010 Artist Award” at the American Islamic Congress, a multicultural and inter-religion group headquartered in Washington DC.

Soul Sister also gained the award for “Best Film for an African

Abroad” at the 2011 African Film Academy Award (AMAA). The film also acquired

screening at film festivals and cultural institutes about the environment, like

the Cannes’ Pan-African Film competition as well as on campuses across the United

States.

The Quincy University and Harvard College graduate wrote, manufactured and directed his very first characteristic movie. He’s completed manufacturing of his 2nd characteristic film ‘Theory of Conflict’, dependent on conflict that erupted on a Boston area faculty campus in between professional-Jewish and professional-Palestinian learners. He’s currently in improvement of a new movie, an adaptation of a tale authored by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie about the religious conflict among Muslims and Christians in Nigeria termed “A Personal Knowledge.”

Oladigbolu – the soaring filmmaker – will be in session for the March six, 2020 Africa Day gala established for the UMass Boston Campus centre as a keynote speaker. Views will be picked on how to address the worries to Pan-Africanism: Afrophoboia and Migration within and throughout Africa’s borders.