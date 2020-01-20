Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers: NBA’s richest rivalry

The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers is facing a new chapter when leaders of the Western Conference go to TD Garden on MLK Day.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have led the Lakers to a 34-8 record and control of the number 1 seed of the Western Conference in the middle of the regular season.

Despite losing their last three games, the Celtics (27-14) are on track to finish in the top four in the east with young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who control the way the team to the Final of the conference has been propelled, have rediscovered. two years ago.

The Boston summer sign, Kemba Walker, will test the rivalry between the Celtics and the Lakers for the first time when the teams meet MLK Day in the early hours of Tuesday morning, live at Sky Sports Arena (12:30 PM).

As the final chapter in the history of the Lakers-Celtics approaches, we remember some of the most memorable moments that teams have shared …

June 1984: The Celtics surpass the Lakers & # 39; Showtime & # 39; in the NBA final

Larry Bird took the observed Celtics & # 39; blue collar & # 39; to a win of the seven-game finals over the flashy & # 39; Showtime & # 39; Magic Johnson Lakers in a series that has brought the NBA to global sports awareness. The Lakers eventually destroyed under intense pressure from the Celtics, derived from Bird’s MVP level game, trash and physicality.

Game four turned out to be crucial. Kevin McHale of Boston struck Kurt Rambis with a clothesline while the Lakers attacked the basket and caused a fight. Magic was labeled & # 39; Tragic Johnson & # 39; by Celtics fans after they have made a crucial rotation and lost two free throws in the extension. Bird faced Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after being hit with an elbow.

The seventh game was played in Boston and the Celtics counted the home advantage as 24 points from Cedric Maxwell led them to a 111-102 victory that sealed the title, the eighth time the Celtics defeated the Lakers in a series of finals. Bird, with an average of 27 points and 14 points in the series, was named MVP of the Final.

June 1985 – Final, Game Six – Kareem is huge

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar launches a characteristic light blue hook in the 1985 NBA final

The 38-year-old center, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, caused a decline to produce a 29-point performance in the series, as the Lakers became the first visiting team to win an NBA title at the Boston Garden parquet. He was supported by James Worthy (whose 28 points earned him the nickname & # 39; Big Game James & # 39;) and Magic, who divided 14 assists.

Abdul-Jabbar earned an average of 25.7 points in the series and earned the MVP award from the final 14 years after winning that prize for the first time. More importantly, the Lakers finished their hoodoo of the final against the Celtics and defeated their old enemies in a series of finals for the first time in nine attempts.

June 1987 – Final, Game Four – Magic & # 39; junior, junior sky hook & # 39;

Lakers and Celtics Magic Johnson and Danny Ainge general managers in action in the 1985 NBA final

The 1980s chapter of the rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics was resolved with a 4-2 victory in Los Angeles in the late 1987 series.

The crucial moment came in game four in the Boston Garden. The Celtics led with 16 points at the break, but the Lakers fought slowly. After 106-105 in the final seconds, Johnson launched an old-fashioned racing hook shot that crossed the net, giving the Lakers the advantage. After Bird failed an attempt to ring the bell, the Lakers won a 107-106 win and a 3-1 lead in the series.

Johnson later named the shot “my junior, junior sky-hook, quot; after the characteristic shot of Abdul-Jabbar.” You expect to lose to the Lakers in a hook, “Bird said.” You don’t expect it to be Magic. “

June 2010: Artest offers a winning hit

Ron Artest celebrates his game winner in the seventh game of the 2010 NBA final

Another epic series of seven-game Celtics-Lakers finals was decided in favor of the Lakers by Ron Artest’s three-pointed dagger with 1:01 left.

The Artest coupling shot brought the Lakers up six points and thanks to the free throws by Kobe Bryant and some rebounds by Pau Gasol, they won a 83-79 victory that sealed the title.

Bryant withstood a bad game of seven, but still contributed 10 points in the fourth quarter. He was the best scorer of the Lakers in six of the seven games, enough to win the MVP prize in the Final.

May 1969: Russell Celtics spoil the Lakers party

The Lakers and their formidable trio Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor were favorites to send the old Bill Russell Celtics team at the end of 1969.

The owner of the Lakers, Jack Kent Cooke, certainly expected a game of seven wins, in which the beams of the Forum were filled with balloons stamped with “World Lakers Champions, quot; destined to bathe on the field for a win before to celebrate the Lakers.

It didn’t happen Chamberlain was forced to the bench with an injured knee and stayed there despite Lakers Van Breda telling Kolff that he was ready to return to the game. Lady luck smiled at the Celtics as Don Nelson’s desperate free kick hit the back, bounced in the air and fell through the hoop to give Boston a 105 ventaja lead.

The Lakers then committed costly sales, while Boston held a 108-106 win.

It was the first time in the history of the NBA Finals that the road team won a seven-race. The Lakers party ended before it started.

June 2008: “Everything is possible, such as the title of the Celtics seal

An emotional Kevin Garnett celebrates during the 2008 final

Kevin Three from Big Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen rejected Lakers’ challenge under the leadership of Kobe Bryant, while Boston came to victory in the 4-2 Finals series that earned the Celtics their 17th NBA title.

The fourth game defined the series when the Celtics cleared a 21-point deficit in the first half to win 97-91 and take a decisive 3-1 lead. It was the biggest comeback in an NBA Finals game since 1971.

The Celtics closed the series with a 131-92 game six strokes, after which Garnett celebrated his first (and only) NBA title and shouted memorable: “Everything is possible, on a microphone during his interview after the game.

March 2001 – The Lakers drive & # 39; The truth & # 39;

Paul Pierce attacks the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Kobe Bryant took the Lakers to an & # 39; three mafia & # 39; of NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. The Celtics never got through to confronting, although a regular season play in March resulted in a memorable moment in rivalry.

Paul Pierce, 23, broke 42 points for the Celtics when they dropped to a loss of 112-107 for the Lakers at the Staples Center.

In the changing room of the Lakers after the game, O & # 39; Neal gestured to Boston Herald reporter Steve Bulpett and spoke the following immortal words:

“Take this. My name is Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Paul Pierce is the truth (erased from explanation). Quote me about it and take nothing out of it. I knew I could play, but I didn’t know that he could play like that. Paul Pierce is the truth. “

Pierce therefore had a good name nickname during his long career.

December 2015: a rivalry full of respect

Despite the intense battles on the field, there has always been a healthy respect between the Lakers and the Celtics. Magic Johnson attended the retirement ceremony of Larry Bird in Boston with a Celtics shirt and said to the crowd: “Larry, you just told me a lie. You said there would be another Larry Bird. Larry will never have another Larry Be a bird. “

The Celtics honored Kobe Bryant in December 2015, when & # 39; Black Mamba & # 39; He faced Boston for the last time.

Celtics management presented that Bryant was a framed piece of Boston’s famous parquet field. Bryant reacted with 15 points and 11 rebounds (his first double double of that season) when the Lakers achieved a surprise of 112-104.

In the final moments of the game, Bryant received songs from “Ko-Be, Ko-Be, quot” from the believers of the Celtics.

The next chapter of the richest NBA rivalry takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning (1:30 am) with the Celtics visiting the Staples Center to face the Lakers. Will Boston continue to push for play-offs at the expense of the fighting Lakers?

