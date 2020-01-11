Boston College avenge loss doubles UMass

Loading...

AMHERST – Boston College and UMass continued to play their ice version of “Who’s your daddy” in each other’s shed while the No. 4 Eagles three-point efforts by senior defender Ben Finkelstein (goal, 2 assists) and first-line reason center Julius Mattila (3 assists) and a masterful 28-save show by freshman Spencer Knight to achieve a 6-3 victory for 5,153 modest fans in the Mullins Center.

The BC victory (13-5-0, 7-3-0 HE) achieved a split of the weekend series, with No. 10 UMass (14-7-1, 7-4-1 HE) taking a 3-1 decision on Kelley Rink on Friday evening.

“Interesting dynamics,” was the way veteran BC coach Jerry York described it. “I thought it was a really tight game last night and it took a late UMass goal to win. Tonight I thought we had all the energy in the dressing room, but we started slowly and that was worrying. We have a goalkeeper and I think he made 18 or 19 saves in that first period. Then David Cotton, our captain, called everyone together on the couch and he immediately got one.

UMass coach Greg Carvel also hit the other man’s backyard motive.

“Strange weekend for hockey. (Friday night), I think we stole a match with our goalkeeper. I thought (Saturday night) that we played reasonably well 5 in 5. BC benefited from everything we gave them, 3-for-5 on the power play. But I didn’t mind our game. I was happier with our game (Saturday night), “Carvel said. “We probably could have spent more in the first 10 minutes. It was a missed opportunity. “

Just like Friday night, it was the energetic Minutemen who opened the score on the large ice surface of 200 x 95. UMass junior Mitchell Chaffee, the reigning Hockey East scoring champion, sent a shot of freshman right wing Reed Lebster to the right at 11:10 .

BC’s Knight borrowed a page from Lindberg’s playbook and had several important stops in the first frame. The first-year student, who played on the American team during the recent World Junior Tournament in the Czech Republic, kicked a Lebster shot with his right leg pad, thwarted George Mika with the blocker and was equal to the threat of Gaudet crashing the lock.

BC tied the game while using only 13 seconds of a power-play opportunity. Mattila won the draw back to Finklelstein, who fed on Cotton, who turned around and snipped a shot along the ice to the right of the fold. It was the 10th goal of the season for the Eagles captain.

The visitors took a 2-1 lead at 4:24 PM when freshman left Mike Hardman, of Hanover, connected for his fifth goal during a strange rush, moments after Knight stopped a link at the other end.

It quickly became a game of momentum change when UMass defender Ty Farmer beat the bar at 17:03.

BC eventually scored a two-goal bump at 2:03 in the middle period when the impressive freshman defender Marshall Warren participated in the game and turned a 2-on-1 break for his fourth goal of the season. That was enough for Carvel, who lifted Lindberg (7 saves, 3 goals, 22:03), the hero of the Friday night, and introduced junior Matt Murray (12 saves, 3 goals, 37:55).

BC filled the margin with an extra man tally, this time a one-off blast by Finkelstein, with the only assist going to the Finnish right wing Aapeli Rasanen at 6:13.

It is generally accepted that the three goals in hockey are precarious and UMass supported that axiom when defender Marc Del Gaizo stuck a spot near the left post and was perfectly positioned to rebound a Bobby Trivigno shot at 9 home to poke: 52.

Announcer Matt Goldstein signaled UMass at full strength after a small penalty for Minutemen defender Jake McLaughlin when BC struck. Freshman left wing Matt Boldy, a first-round draft pick from Minnesota, who has been snake bit around the net, found the mark with a rising shot in the nearby post at 3:16 PM. It was the second goal for the Millis product.

Leonard, a pure scorer, fired a bullet past Knight just 50 seconds in the third stanza for his 15th goal of the season and third on the weekend to narrow the deficit to 5-3.

BC got it back on a third power-play conversion when junior Logan Hutsko made a rebound at 11:46. Hutsko, who had a 12-game (9-5-14) score line on Friday night at The Heights, broke his 10th goal.