Boston College explodes Harvard in Beanpot consolation game

Boston College sophomore center Jack McBain scored twice and the number 8 ranked Eagles received multipoint efforts from attackers David Cotton (goal, assist), Logan Hutsko (goal, assist) and Matt Boldy (goal 2 assists) to beat ECAC entry Harvard, 7-2, in the consolation bracket of the 68th annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament for 17,280 on TD Garden Monday night.

McBain, a six-foot-4 native of Toronto, equaled his goals total (six) from a year ago, when he linked once in the first and second period. McBain is a third round selection of the Minnesota Wild from 2018.

“I thought we played really solid hockey for 60 minutes. I know Harvard missed one of their very best players in the (Reilly) Walsh boy. That of course influenced their game. I thought the two shortened goals were the turning point. We respect their power play, so getting two shorthanded was the difference, “said BC coach Jerry York.

Harvard (11-8-4) played without Walsh, a New Jersey Devils prospect and architect of the Crimson power game, who was wounded (lower body) on Sunday and is listed daily.

“From our point of view, it was not a very well played game for us,” said Harvard coach Ted Donato. “We don’t have a team that is so skilled, that is talented, that we work very hard. We didn’t focus. We talked about those who lead the country into shortened goals and then we gave them two shortened ones. We have several bad ones ( rule) changes. Things that are controllable. It’s hard to swallow, but we are a resilient group and we have a big rivalry match against Yale on Friday night. “

BC (17-8-1) came in eighth nationally, but entangled in a non-characteristic 1-3-1 that showed the last five games. The draw went down in the books as a 4-4 score with respect to the NCAA rules, but in reality represented the 5-4 Beanpot semi-final loss at Boston University that ended at 7:20 of the first full 20 minute extension on a goal from newcomer Wilmer Skoog. BC has averaged a powerful 3.68 goals per game, but they just didn’t score them in time.

Harvard, on the other hand, who was number 18 in the national polls, was the only member of the Beanpot quartet to be victorious last Friday when the Crimson Dartmouth 6-2 in Hanover, N.H.

No Harvard was needed, who has the number 3 offense (3.86) in the nation to get rolling after freshman left wing Boldy received a small penalty for cutting the opening minute at 0:56. Harvard’s powerplay swung in high gear with the right wing Casey Dornbach who took a feed from Nick Abruzzes’ game-winning hero on Friday night and broke a rocket in the top right corner at 2:13. It gave Dornbacher 30 points (11 goals) during the season, while Abuzzese earned an assist to take the team’s scoring lead with 31 points. The third member of the triumvirate, sophomore Jack Drury, who did not play in the scoring Monday evening, stands together with 15-14-29 totals.

BC (16-8-1) was built for the long term and the Eagles, who present 12 NHL skaters on the roster, even pulled out at 2:12 PM. Junior right wing Hutsko dug the puck from behind the net and went to senior center Julius Mattila, who slid the disc over the senior captain David Cotton for the conversion to the far post. It was Cotton’s 13th goal of the season and 55th of his career. Mattila, who picked up the primary assistant, drew his 100th career point (37-63-100) in 125 games.

“If you come from Massachusetts to Massachusetts as a child, you don’t know what the Beanpot is about, but you learn quite quickly what it’s all about,” said Mattila, who from Tampere, Finland, with twin brother Jesper, a defender of BC, arrived.

BC jumped ahead with a margin of 2-1 when the period reached the final stages. McBain, who centers the newly formed “Big Mac Line” with senior Graham McPhee and North Billerica judge Marc McLaughlin, was only racing to be defeated by Harvard freshman goalkeeper Mitchell Gibson (24). McBain pulled the puck from below the goal line, swung back forward and pushed the puck under Gibson at 5:19 PM.

The explosive Eagles broadened the gap to 3-1 early in the middle period. Harvard lost possession in the attacking end and the Eagles came back on the fly. Senior defender Ben Finkelstein jumped up Hutsko, who stopped a backhand shot past Gibson with a chasing Harvard defender on his shoulder at 5:53 am. Hutsko’s count was his 16th of the season and gave the Eagles a 3-1 lead.

BC was not yet ready and grabbed a few shortened goals, the best 9th and 10th of the season, to bring the spread to 5-1 before Harvard could catch his breath. First-year student Alex Newhook placed the first at 12:22 for his 13th goal. That was followed by McBain at 13:41 when BC’s McPhee smiled out of the penalty area while he put out his punishment.

Harvard stemmed the bleeding when sophomore wing R.J. Murphy, from Needham, made contact at 13:54. Undeterred, BC immediately returned to make it a 6-2 score in the last minute of the period after a shot from Boldy at 7:36 PM, his third of the season.

The games became a full-fledged routine when first-year student Mike Hardman, from Hanover, only came in to score at 4:14 of the third.

Donato lifted Gibson after two frames and went with backup Cameron Gornet (6 saves).