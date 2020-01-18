Boston College keeps Boston University on hockey

If college hockey is your cup of tea, count your blessings if you happen to be in the Kelley Rink for Saturday night’s 280th meeting between Boston University and No. 5 and host Boston College won by the Eagles, 4-3. exciting way.

Former BU coach David Quinn was happy to say about the series: “BC-BU. Someone is going to get the goalkeeper. “

That remark was deadly, because the noisy, sold-out crowd of 7,884 would testify, as each team saw a forward link for a few goals with BC (15-5-0, 9-3-0 U) junior Logan Hutsko scored his 12th and 13th of the season and BU senior captain Patrick Curry registered his 11th and 12th. It was still up for grabs with BU (8-8-5, 5-4-4 HE) that goalkeeper Sam Tucker lifted up for an extra skater during a powerplay to set up a 6-in-4 in the final minutes.

“They have many powerful forwards. We have just played once more than BU. In the end they will be an extremely good hockey team to play, “said BC coach Jerry York. “It is a must to see if you are a hockey fan at every level to see BC-BU.”

Although the rivals have met since 1917-1918, with the Terriers edge now cut to 135-126-19, a quirky event had met the two fighters for the first time in 59 weeks on Saturday, dating from a 0-0 draw on December 1, 2018. That was the longest period since 1946, when the Second World War caused a 45-month break.

“They are a good team. We are a good team. I am sure we will see them again. So now we move on and take the positive points. We have played well, probably 97 percent of the time,” BU- said coach Albie O’Connell. “A bit of a bad jump, bad luck. They scored two goals on bad puck management by us. I thought BC played very well. Their speed was a factor. “

Both teams came off-road victories the previous evening and with the same scores of 3-2 as each of a two-goal deficit.

BC took a 2-1 lead after a period. Junior Logan Hutsko placed BC 1-0 after nine minutes of sliding a forehand between Tucker’s wickets.

BU freshman Trevor Zegras, who led the US When scoring nine points in the recent World Junior Tournament, his American teammate tried to snooze by aiming a wrist shot at the near side of BC goalkeeper Spencer Knight, who entered the game nationally top 10 in almost every statistical category. Knight, who has a 1.84 goals-against-average and .937 savings percentage, got big with a stop on stellar BU defender David Farrance, who came in late.

BU senior Patrick Harper, a new member of the Century Club of Terriers (35 goals, 66 assists), even attracted visitors at 4:10 pm when he sent a bull’s-eye for his ninth of the season.

Just when it seemed as if BC had to settle for a stalemate after possessing a territorial edge in the opening Stanza, Hanover’s first-year left Mike used all of his 6-foot-3 frame to hold off a BU defender, swing the net and wipe the puck in the net at 5:25 PM.

Hutsko quickly followed with another break in the last two minutes, but Tucker managed to get a part of the shot and deflect it.

BU hung around and senior captain Patrick Curry hit the post. The powerful Terriers attacked equalized business with an equal goal from Curry’s stick, who hit a Cockerill shot at the 9: 37 point. It gave Curry 11 goals in the season.

Hutsko cashed in with his second of the game at 4:19 of the third, converting a pass from behind Julius Mattila’s net.

BU’s Curry matches his crosstown rival with his own second count of the night and broke a one-timer past BC’s Knight while he was in power play at 5:36, leaving the clubs 3-3 behind.

BC took advantage of some luck as an attempt at feed by Julius Mattila aimed toward BC Captain David Cotton hit a Terriers defender and changed goalkeeper Sam Tucker, who had no chance of winning the game at 2:20 PM.