boston-college-rallies-to-defeat-bucknell,-seventy-four-seventy-one,-sets-patriot-league-tourney-date-with-navy

Senior Max Mahoney had invested too a great deal time and power into the Boston College basketball plan have the period finale end with a blowout reduction to Bucknell.

Mahoney was the lynchpin of outstanding 29-10 Terriers’ run in the final nine minutes to pull out a 74-71 victory more than the Bison on Saturday afternoon at Case Health club.

The 6-8 ahead from Basking Ridge, N.J., scored a game large 23 factors — that provided his one,500th — with 10 rebounds and three blocks, two of which occurred in the closing minutes.

Mahoney registered his eighth double-double in the final 16 video games while capturing guard Javonte McCoy netted 17 with 3 guide and 3 rebounds.

“It’s been a extensive 4 decades but it also feels like it is absent by genuinely rapidly,” mentioned Mahoney, who obtained Senior Working day honors with guard Adam Mikula in a pregame ceremony.

“I think it was one of our assertion games and a great display to appear out in the second 50 % and acquire this match from behind.”

BU finished 18-13 in general, tied with American for second in the Patriot League at 12-6 and the No. 3 seed in the upcoming convention tournament. American drew the second seed on a tiebreaker.

BU will host Navy (14-15, 9-10) in the Patriot League quarterfinals on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Bucknell, which entered activity with recent wins above front runners Colgate and American, fell to 12-19 and eight-10.

“It’s a great experience to get into March, which is the best time of the yr for every person and there is constantly excess electrical power,” mentioned BU mentor Joe Jones.

“I think we are able of beating any one in the league and I consider we have confirmed that. When we are actively playing at our very best, we are a group that has established we can acquire. But I’m additional anxious about our staff than the other teams in the league.”

The Bison opened the next half with a 15-7 run to get a 45-32 guide into the initial media timeout. Sophomore guard Andrew Funk (15 details) did the bulk of the damage with a pair of treys and a pull-up jumper on the baseline.

The Terriers’ result in appeared missing when the Bison took their major direct of the recreation, 61-45, on a adhere to by Jimmy Sotos (19 points) with nine: 45 to enjoy.

BU guard Ethan Brittain-Watts commenced the inconceivable rally on a baseline push with 8: 51 remaining. He prolonged the run with a pair of treys from the top of the crucial to minimize the Bison lead to 68-61 with 5: 48 to go.

“We really do not earn that activity without having Ethan, no way we get that sport devoid of Ethan on the ground,” claimed Jones. “That’s what’s bought to happen, it can not be just Max and Javonte, other men have to stage up and make performs.”

BU shut the match with a 13-three operate. McCoy put BU ahead 72-71 on consecutive pull-up jumpers in the crucial with 26.seven seconds on the clock. Mahoney hit a no cost throw with 12 seconds remaining and the Terriers protection did not allow for the Bison a final fantastic look from the perimeter.

“I was just trying to remain aggressive the full time we were feeding Max, he was killing them and he experienced the very hot hand,” mentioned McCoy.

“I understood every time they doubled him, and they experienced to double, my teammates have been telling me play aggressive and engage in my video game. When the ball arrived again out, I was completely ready to make these pictures and I like the pull-up match.”