boston-college-seniors-prepared-for-an-extended-operate-in-the-acc-event

The Boston Higher education women’s basketball program is back again in an old common location underneath a new set of situation.

The Eagles finished the period 18-11 with a faculty-file 11 wins in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The final time BC won 11 league video games was in 2003-04 when the Eagles were being competing in the Major East.

BC went 9-three down the extend and earned the No. 6 seed in the ACC tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Advanced in Greensboro, N.C. BC earned a 1st-spherical bye and will choose on the winner of the Miami vs. Clemson match in the nightcap (eight p.m.) on Thursday night.

BC seniors Emma Man, Taylor Ortlepp and Georgia Pineau are generating their fourth physical appearance in the ACC match and very first with a one-digit seeding, a practical opportunity to advance with an possibility to qualify for the NCAA event.

“I think previous calendar year was the 1st yr wherever I felt we were being actually exclusive but certainly this year, with the history we have, we can make a big operate in this match,” said Guy, a six-foot-three forward from Penfield, N.Y.

“Getting the bye is a reduction and I would have appreciated to have a bye in the past. You get a minor little bit far more relaxation on your legs and your system and basically viewing a engage in-in sport will be enjoyable, far too.”

In addition to profitable 11 league games, BC copped its share of specific honors that will be regarded in Greensboro.

2nd-calendar year coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee was named ACC Coach of the Calendar year. She turned the very first women’s hoops mentor to claim the honor considering that the late Cathy Inglese following the 1998-99 period in the Significant East. The Eagles were being picked to end 13th in the ACC preseason poll and carried out further than all expectations.

Man was named to the All-ACC first crew by the coaches’ committee and second team by the league’s blue ribbon panel. Dude was 15th in the country with a 58.eight discipline-aim percentage although averaging 13.three points and six.three rebounds a sport less than intense scrutiny.

Sophomore forward Taylor Soule, who led BC in scoring (14.two) and rebounding (10), was placed on the All-ACC second group by the blue ribbon panel and was also named the league’s most enhanced participant.

“When we very first commenced the calendar year, we always talked to our players that with great anticipations comes good tasks,” explained Bernabei-McNamee.

“We often talked about how great points materialize to fantastic people who perform hard. Acquiring that to start with-spherical bye is just a testomony to how tricky they labored this 12 months.”

BC bought off to a sluggish start, suffering consecutive November losses to Holy Cross and Providence and concluded the non-meeting section at 7-four.

Following falling to ACC powers Duke and North Carolina State, BC reversed study course with consecutive street wins at Pittsburgh and Notre Dame. The Eagles would earn at Ga Tech and Florida Point out ahead of recording their first property earn, a 67-54 victory over Wake Forest on Feb. two. BC received on the road at Clemson and closed out the season with an exorcising 88-81 victory at Syracuse on Sunday.

BC snapped a 12-game getting rid of streak against Syracuse. The final time the Eagles won at Syracuse was on Feb. 12, 2005, when each groups had been in the Big East.

“Coach usually tells us we have to start out each and every video game with a chip on our shoulders,” mentioned Man. “I believe it is a lot more like we owe a great deal of teams from the previous many years and we have earned to be in this article.

“We want to show the ACC what we are created of.”