Boston expected to see high in the 40s after up to 4 inches of snow, predictors say – Boston Herald

Snowfall reached 2 to 4 centimeters in Boston on Saturday night, predictors said, while northern Massachusetts saw 5 to 6 centimeters while cloudy skies gave way to temperatures in the 40th Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will rise above freezing, improving roads, as afternoon heights reach the lower to mid 40s “with a little breeze” in the region, the National Weather Service said early on Sunday morning on Twitter.

Topsfield and Hudson recorded heights of 6 centimeters of snow on Sunday morning, while Boston saw 2.6 centimeters of snow at night, the National Weather Service reported. In the area, Chelsea also reported 3.7 inches of snow.

The Cape saw less than 2 centimeters of snow in the region, except Falmouth’s reported total of 2.8 centimeters.

Both Boston and the Cape are expected to reach a peak of 45 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

Clear air and freezing temperatures are expected the rest of the week, with highs in the mid to high 20s until Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures are expected to break 40 degrees, wrote the National Weather Service.