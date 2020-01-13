Boston Herald EMass Basketball rankings top 25 girls – Boston Herald

Here are the newest Boston Herald EMass Top 25 girls basketball rankings. The results are up to and including Saturday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com
1. * Franklin (7-0)
2. Bridgewater-Raynham (8-0)
3. St. Mary’s (10-1)
4. Needham (7-1)
5. Central Catholic (7-1)
6. Cathedral (4-1)
7. * Natick (6-1)
8. Bishop Feehan (7-1)
9. Masconomet (6-1)
10. Pentucket (7-1)
11. Oliver Ames (7-1)
12. Foxboro (6-1)
13. Amesbury (8-0)
14. Woburn (7-1)
15. Fenway (3-2)
16. Cambridge (7-2)
17. Newton North (6-2)
18. Hingham (7-1)
19. Walpole (7-3)
20. * Medway (6-1)
21. * Medfield (6-1)
22. Chelmsford (7-1)
23. Newton South (7-2)
24. Marblehead (9-0)
25. Pembroke (7-2)
** – Playing in an Eastern Mass. Competition during the regular season, but participating in the Central Mass. Tournament.
ON THE COUCH: Falmouth (7-1), Old Rochester (4-1), Norwood (7-1), Archbishop Williams (6-2), Dartmouth (7-1), Notre Dame (5-1), Matignon (6-1) ), Arlington (6-2)