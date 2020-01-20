Boston Herald EMass Basketball rankings top 25 girls – Boston Herald

Here are the newest Boston Herald EMass Top 25 girls basketball rankings. The results are up to and including Saturday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

1. * Franklin (9-0)

2. Bridgewater-Raynham (10-0)

3. St. Marys (13-1)

4. Central Catholic (9-1)

5. Needham (9-1)

6. Cathedral (5-1)

7. * Natick (8-1)

8. Bishop Feehan (9-1)

9. Masconomet (8-1)

10. Pentucket (9-1)

11. Foxboro (8-1)

12. Woburn (9-1)

Cambridge (8-2)

14. Chelmsford (9-1)

15. Hingham (9-1)

16. Amesbury (10-0)

17. * Medway (9-1)

18. * Medfield (8-1)

19. Fenway (5-2)

20. Oliver Ames (8-2)

21. Newton North (8-3)

22. Andover (7-3)

23. Walpole (9-3)

24. Norwood (9-1)

25. Pembroke (9-2)

** – Play in Eastern Mass. Competitions during the regular season, but will participate in the Central Mass. Tournament

ON THE COUCH: Matignon (8-1), Falmouth (9-2), Old Rochester (7-2), New Mission (8-1), Dartmouth (8-2), Nauset (8-3), Bishop Fenwick (7-2) ), Westwood (8-2), Notre Dame (7-2), Archbishop Williams (6-3), Norwell (8-1), Rockland (8-2), Middleboro (8-1), King Philip (8 -3)