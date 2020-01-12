Boston Herald EMass boys basketball Top 25 ranking – Boston Herald

Here is the latest Boston Herald EMass Top 25 basketball ranking list for boys. The results are up to and including Saturday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com
1. Lynn English (8-2)
2. Lowell (9-0)
3. TechBoston (6-0)
4. St. Mary’s (9-0)
5. Mansfield (7-2)
6. Catholic monument (6-1)
7. Cambridge (7-1)
8. Newton North (5-1)
9. Central Catholic (8-2)
10. Taunton (7-2)
11. * Franklin (8-1)
12. Brookline (6-2)
13. BC High (5-2)
14. Brockton (6-1)
15. Everett (6-2)
16. Scituate (8-1)
17. Belmont (7-1)
18. Wareham (7-0)
19. Latin Academy (7-2)
20. Burke (5-1)
21. Waltham (7-1)
22. Malden Catholic (5-2)
23. Lawrence (6-3)
24. Dennis-Yarmouth (9-0)
25. Andover (6-3)
ON THE COUCH: Beverly (7-0), Bishop Feehan (7-1), Attleboro (6-2), Burlington (9-1), * Medway (7-0), Abington (7-0)
** – Playing in an Eastern Mass. Competition during the regular season, but participating in the Central Mass. Tournament.