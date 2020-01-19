Boston Herald EMass Top 25 boys’ basketball ranking list – Boston Herald

Here is the latest EMass Top 25 basketball ranking list for boys. The results are up to and including Saturday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

1. Lynn English (9-2)

2. Lowell (11-0)

3. Tech Boston (7-0)

4. Mansfield (9-2)

5. Newton North (8-1)

6. Catholic monument (8-1)

7. * Franklin (10-1)

8. Brookline (8-2)

9. Brockton (8-1)

10. Everett (7-2)

11. Scituate (10-1)

12. Belmont (9-1)

13. Lawrence (8-3)

14. Central Catholic (8-3)

15. Latin Academy (10-2)

16. Cambridge (7-1)

17. BC High (6-3)

18. Malden Catholic (7-3)

19. Taunton (8-3)

20. St. Mary’s (9-2)

21. Beverly (9-0)

22. Burlington (11-1)

23. Burke (7-2)

24. Rockland (9-1)

25. Fairhaven (9-1)

ON THE COUCH: Dennis-Yarmouth (10-1), Whitman-Hanson (9-2), Lynn Classical (8-3), New Mission (6-3), Hingham (9-3), Lowell Catholic (8-2), Westwood (8-2), Waltham (8-2), * Bellingham (10-2), * Medway (9-1), Abington (8-1)

** – Playing in an Eastern Mass. Tournament during the regular season, but will participate in the Central Mass. -Tournament.