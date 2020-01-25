Boston Herald EMass Top 25 boys’ basketball ranking list – Boston Herald

Here is the newest Boston Herald EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings. The results are until Friday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me via donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

1. Lynn English (11-2)

2. Lowell (13-0)

3. Mansfield (12-2)

4. Newton North (10-1)

5. Catholic monument (9-1)

6. Brockton (10-1)

7. Attleboro (11-2)

8. Brookline (10-3)

9. BC High (7-3)

10. Everett (9-2)

11. Scituate (10-1)

12. Lawrence (11-3)

13. Belmont (11-1)

14. Latin Academy (12-2)

15. Waltham (9-2)

16. * Franklin (11-2)

17. Dennis-Yarmouth (12-1)

18. Beverly (10-0)

19. Cambridge (9-3)

20. Burlington (13-1)

21. St. Mary’s (12-2)

22. Whitman-Hanson (11-2)

23. Tech Boston (7-3)

24. Rockland (11-1)

25. Newton South (9-4)

ON THE COUCH: New mission (7-3), Needham (8-3), Wareham (10-3), * Natick (9-3), Central Catholic (9-4), Westwood (11-2), Malden Catholic ( 8-4), * Westford Academy (10-4), * Medway (11-1), Burke (8-3)

** – Play in an Eastern Mass competition during the regular season, but compete in the Central Mass. -Tournament.