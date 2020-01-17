Boston Housing Authority gets new manager Kate Bennett

The Boston Housing Authority has a new leader at the helm – Kate Bennett has been appointed as manager of the agency responsible for providing affordable housing to more than 58,000 residents, Mayor Martin Walsh announced on Thursday.

Bennett has acted as acting director of the authority since July, when the old BHA manager Bill McGonagle retired after 40 years of public service. McGonagle died in October after an illness.

Walsh said Thursday in a statement that Bennett brings “a wealth of experience.” According to the Walsh office, Bennett has more than 25 years of experience working with policies and planning affordable housing.

“She has worked closely on BHA conservation and redevelopment initiatives, as well as with resident leaders to further expand the empowerment of residents throughout the organization,” Wash said in the statement. “I am delighted to have her on board to continue to guide BHA’s efforts to accommodate our most vulnerable families in the city.”

Bennett began her BHA career in 1998 as a senior planner and previously worked as the agency’s senior deputy administrator, according to the Walsh office. In her new role as manager, Bennett is responsible for supervising social housing and home voucher programs that serve more than 58,000 residents. Bennett will also continue to manage ongoing redevelopment activities at various BHA developments.

The BHA oversees 12,623 social housing rental properties in 63 housing projects in Boston.

“I am delighted to step into this role and work with our residents, city partners and the wider community on the critical work of strengthening and maintaining deeply affordable housing options in the city,” Bennett said.

The BHA did not respond to a request for salary information.