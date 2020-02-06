Boston is considering brokerage fees following prohibition of New York City – Boston Herald

Boston can follow the example of New York City to get rid of brokerage fees, since Mayor Martin Walsh plans to set up a working group to study costs while the skyrocketing rents continue to rise.

Walsh said he is setting up the group to study brokerage fees and “how they affect tenants in the city of Boston.”

Costs that renters pay to real estate agents often cost the equivalent of one more month’s rent in Boston – and are often accompanied by another three months’ rent required when signing the lease, with the first, last, and a deposit for the landlord being the norm . Real estate site Zumper said in a July report that the average one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $ 2,450, which would probably come with a brokerage fee of the same price, and people who rent such an apartment have to pay $ 9,800 in advance.

“The housing crisis in our city requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to achieve our goal of creating and preserving new homes, while ensuring that our homes are accessible to all residents,” Walsh said in the announcement that his office is out blown after opening times on Thursday. “I am proud to bring this working group together to help us move forward in determining the impact of brokerage fees on our tenants and our Boston housing market. This is another tool that we offer to address the underlying challenges of affordability of housing in Boston. “

Jason Gell of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors panned the “bad idea” that he said would not work.

“There is a reason that there is a professional in the transaction,” Gell said, adding that the use of brokers will continue, so “the fee is included in the rent. … I expect this to increase their rental rates.” “

Walsh said he will name the members of the working group by the end of the month, and that it will “include a wide range of stakeholders.”

New York City abruptly ended brokerage fees at the end of Tuesday evening, according to a report from The New York Times.

The Walsh announcement did not state here that the fees would actually end – they were just being studied.

Walsh’s administration sometimes takes antiaircraft for the explosion of expensive high-end developments around Boston, but he claimed success in the Thursday night statement and said: “Boston’s strategy to increase the overall supply of housing starts to show a stabilizing effect on housing market. “

The city said annual increases have fallen below 2%, which the mayor attributes to all home production because he mentions the affordability of homes as one of his main concerns.