Boston Marathon runners taking coronavirus threat in stride

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. — Boston Marathon runners, facing the most pivotal month of training while marathons around the world get nixed because of coronavirus concerns, remain focused on preparing for the big day and aren’t concerned about getting sick, they told the Herald at a popular preBoston half marathon on Sunday.

“I’m really not worried about it,” said 63-year-old Tom Amend, of Gloucester, after running the Hampton Half Marathon with hundreds of people. “I’m only worried about going out too fast on race day.”

The Boston Athletic Association has been “carefully monitoring” coronavirus developments, and organizers are closely following updates from public health officials, the BAA said on Friday.

The Tokyo Marathon recently curtailed its marathon — only allowing elite athletes to participate in the Japan world marathon major — and the Paris Marathon has postponed its race from April to October.

Boston, like Tokyo, is a world marathon major that attracts runners from around the globe.

“I sure hope they don’t cancel,” said Boston Marathon runner Ross Olson, 51, of Georgetown, who’s raising money for Tedy’s Team.

“People just need to take care of themselves and use commonsense precautions,” he said. “If people do that, they should be good.”

Runners who normally give out congratulatory high-fives and shake hands were fist bumping and waving to one another on Sunday — new safeguards after the highly contagious disease has infected more than 400 people in the U.S. Twenty-one people have died from coronavirus in the U.S.

“I gave people a wave and told them ‘Congrats! Good run!’ ” Bill McCann, 57, of Bow, N.H., said instead of shaking hands.

McCann said people need to focus on hand-washing and limit touching their eyes and face.

Instead of canceling, Boston organizers should consider implementing a no-contact, no-handshake safety policy, said John Small, 40, of Weymouth.

“People work all year for this,” he said of the marathon. “They put in a lot of effort and raise a ton of money.”

The BAA said it will “continue to monitor the situation closely. We encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with the World Health Organization’s suggested safety precautions including regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoiding close contact with anyone showing signs of illness.”