[Boston named semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Participant of the Yr]

Columbia, S.C. (USC) – South Carolina freshman ahead Aliyah Boston gained a spot amid the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists, the Atlanta Tipoff Club declared today.

Boston has carved out a place on multiple national participant of the 12 months lists, normally as the only freshman to make the cut. The six-foot-five forward is 13th in the state with 2.8 blocked photographs for every sport and has helped the Gamecock protection keep opponents to just 55.four details for each activity, the 19th-least expensive opponent regular in the state. Overall on the year, Boston averages nine.one rebounds for every video game to rank 3rd in the SEC. She averages a double-double from SEC opponents (13.2 ppg/10.three rpg) and in 11 video games from rated opponents (13.eight ppg, 10.six rpg). Offensively, Boston’s .616 subject aim proportion is seventh in the country.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will slim the list to 4 finalists on March 11 and announce the 2020 Naismith Women’s defensive Participant of the Yr on April three.

With two regular-year games remaining, No. 1/one South Carolina has presently clinched the SEC common-year championship. The Gamecocks travel to Gainesville, Fla., to take on the Florida Gators on Thu., Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. South Carolina closes out the standard year at home on Sun., Mar. one, internet hosting No. 12 Texas A&M in a noon tipoff at Colonial Life Arena.