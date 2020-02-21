[Boston, No. one Gamecocks gain 20th straight 63-48 around LSU]

South Carolina (26-one, 13- Southeastern Convention) appeared well on the way to undertaking what it’s completed so normally this season — just take a brief 1st-quarter lead and rely on its defensive tenacity to remain in entrance.

This time, nevertheless, LSU came appropriate back at the Gamecocks with force of its individual to keep matters restricted the 1st two quarters.

But the 6-foot-2 Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and six-5 Boston received heading inside in the 3rd quarter as the Gamecocks ultimately place the Tigers (18-7, 8-5) absent.

Herbert Harrigan had 12 factors and Zia Cooke 11 for South Carolina.

Boston experienced five factors as South Carolina went on a 12-1 operate in the 3rd period to open up up a 46-31 guide. The Tigers could not respond to back again and missing its 10th straight to South Carolina.

LSU produced items sticky at to start with. The Tigers forced 13 turnovers in the initially two quarters. South Carolina experienced arrive in averaging that lots of miscues a activity this period.

The Gamecocks missed seven of their remaining eight photographs prior to halftime and concluded the next quarter with just 9 details — their first single-digit period considering that scoring nine points in their only decline to Indiana again in November.

LSU was down 25-14 after South Carolina’s Victaria Saxton’s scored a basket early in the next quarter. The Tigers went on a 12-5 operate the following seven minutes to reduce into South Carolina’s direct, but the Gamecocks nevertheless led 32-26 at halftime.

South Carolina tightened points up just after halftime with just a few far more turnovers the final two quarters to proceed its profitable operate.

Jailin Cherry led LSU with 13 details.

THE Significant Photograph

LSU: The Tigers showed a lot of grit in hanging with South Carolina as prolonged as they did. But once the Gamecocks tightened items up just after halftime, LSU struggled to sustain that edge. The Tigers struggled inside of and experienced 11 photographs blocked.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks moved a action nearer to regaining their SEC common-season crown they have not won due to the fact 2017 — their NCAA Event profitable year. South Carolina’s future victory with a few online games remaining clinches at the very least a share of the SEC title. Next-area Mississippi State has two losses, such as a person to the Gamecocks.

UP Up coming

LSU returns home to engage in Georgia on Sunday.

South Carolina visits No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday.