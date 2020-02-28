boston-police-investigating-dying-on-columbia-highway-in-dorchester

Boston Police had been investigating a dying Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Columbia Highway in Dorchester, a division spokesman explained.

Officers responded to an “unknown” connect with at 2: 20 p.m. Thursday which was upgraded to a loss of life investigation.

An lively criminal offense scene surrounded a significant three-family members property, with investigators heading in and out repeatedly.

A vehicle parked outside the household had a shattered driver’s-side window, and appeared to be dotted with a number of bullet holes.

A neighbor who did not give his title advised the Herald the car or truck had been sitting there in that ailment for a pair days.

Law enforcement did not supply any supplemental details about the victim or the situation of the loss of life and stated the investigation is still lively.