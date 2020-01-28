Boston police officer who allegedly wrote fake, threatening ticket to victim is given trial date

The Boston police officer accused of sending a fake ticket with an imminent letter to a driver after an alleged incident at Interstate 93 near Stoneham in March is scheduled to stand trial in July.

Christopher Curtis pleaded not guilty of allegations of forgery, witness intimidation, and fake report by a government official earlier this month and, according to his spokesperson, was placed on administrative leave without leave. He earned $ 95,551 in 2018.

Curtis was indicted in December after his sham quote was discovered by BPD’s Anti-Corruption Division, a prosecutor said.

“I have a 6-minute video in which you drive like an (expletive) HAT and pull you towards you and take your photo,” said a photo of the handwritten letter from Curtis to the victim in the statement of a prosecutor . “Try to combat this. I DARE YOU!”

Last March 1, when the victim was driving on I-93 north of Boston, a white Toyota Tundra approached the victim’s car “dangerously close” to his bumper, honked and tested the victim’s vehicle centimeters from the center bumper before he the highway left 10 minutes later wrote Kevin Bergin, assistant prosecutor in Suffolk.

Weeks after the incident, the victim would have received a traffic quote of $ 790 for various violations in the mail with an envelope with the BPD logo, including the handwritten note. Woburn District Court staff found irregularities with the ticket when the victim tried to appeal, Bergin wrote, and the staff referred it to BPD.

The ticket allegedly had an illegible signature, a non-traceable officer ID number, was listed as “state” to make it appear as a state police quote and came from Curtis’ ticket book, Bergin said.

An investigation also confirmed the location of Curtis mobile phone on the site of the alleged incident, and data indicated that Curtis had consulted the victim’s information through law enforcement software on the night of the incident. Insurance documents also showed that Curtis had a 2014 tundra with a damaged front roster that the victim had identified.

Upon police interrogation, Curtis lied in a first interview before admitting to fake the ticket in a second interview, “offering nonsensical explanations for his actions,” Bergin wrote.

“While he also admitted that he had written the threatening note, the suspect claimed that he had no intention of sending it with the ticket; it was meant as a joke that was sent to another officer with a gift card, “said the facts.

Curtis was released on recognition and ordered no contact with the victim.

His trial was scheduled for July 14 on Tuesday. He will return to court on February 28 for a pretrial conference.