Boston police officers rescue the suicidal man from jumping into the Brighton parking garage

Three heroic agents from Boston prevented a man from jumping out of his parking garage in Brighton on Friday – just a few weeks after the tragic suicide on Christmas Day in another garage – making calls now to secure all high-rise buildings.

“The Boston police officers who responded Friday night in Brighton are heroes,” Suffolk prosecutor Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “I am grateful for them and for the person who called the police. We have to care more about each other. “

The police responded to a parking garage in Brighton around 9:30 PM. Friday to investigate a report of a person who threatened to jump out of the six-story garage.

They found a man in his twenties who jumped over a fence on the top of the building that blocked the entrance to the garage ledge. When officers approached, the man threatened to jump.

The officers urged him to come back over the fence, and when he started to get away from the ledge, they came in and grabbed him. Three officers held the man down until they could safely pull him back over the fence. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Parking garages have been examined in Boston in recent weeks following the suicide of a 40-year-old mother and her 4- and 1-year-old children in a garage at Northeastern University in Roxbury. Proponents say the multi-level unsecured platforms have become magnets for needy, suicidal people, at a time when most high-rise buildings and bridges have closed doors and barriers.

The murder suicide increased the number to five in the Northeast garage and Rollins called on the university to do more to protect the public. Northeast blocked access to the upper floors of the garage and added security in the days following the tragedy.

“Signage and obstacles are simple solutions,” Rollins said in a statement Sunday. “Many Commonwealth bridges have made such changes and improvements. A simple sign that leads people with emotional pain to resources can save a life. I don’t think that’s asking too much. “

City councilor Ed Flynn said Sunday that the city should work closely with colleges and parking garage operators on safety measures, including closing the outside of a garage so that people can’t jump. Security patrols are also “critical,” he said.

“The city council is going to look at this and hold a hearing,” Flynn said. “It’s also about giving people the mental health care they need and deserve.”

Rollins also said she wants “people who are struggling with one of these problems to know that resources are available to them. That they don’t have to suffer in silence or in the shade. “

A 2016 study by the International Parking and Mobility Institute found that 51% of US parking companies had experienced suicide or attempted suicide at their facilities.

In the aftermath of the Christmas Day tragedy, a suicide advocate called on Boston’s parking garages to place signs that encourage people to seek help. Fonda Bryant said she contacted MasParc, the company that manages Northeaster’s parking facilities, about placing her signs. MasParc told Bryant that it had worked with Northeastern to install its own boards.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Bryant said on Sunday. “This is an epidemic and we must do better. We must remind people that they are not alone and that someone cares. “