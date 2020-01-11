Boston reaches record high temperatures

Loading...

With temperatures rising to 70 degrees Saturday, Boston set a record high for the month because the city was only twice as warm in January in the last 148 years, according to the National Weather Service.

“Incredible warmth early this afternoon for the standards of mid-January,” predictors wrote. “Record highs have already been broken throughout the region and a few locations can flirt with record highs in January.”

Boston belonged to those locations, as it reached a record high before January 11, breaking the previous record of 62 degrees in 1975, the weather service reported.

The record high of January 12, 61 degrees, is also expected to be broken on Sunday, with forecasters predicting that the temperature will be 69 degrees around noon.

Although the weekend does have spring-like warm weather, the weather forecast predicts wind that will reach 55 miles per hour will accompany Southeast Massachusetts.

“This worries us about a period of southwest gusts of 45 to 55 mph at the start of the day. That is why we have raised wind advice for the entire region, “predictors wrote.

The weather service also wrote on Twitter that a band of heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms is expected to start late Saturday evening and continue until early Sunday.