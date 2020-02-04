Boston Red Sox agrees to sell Mookie Betts, David Price to Los Angeles Dodgers

February 4 (UPI) – The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a deal to send star outfield player Mookie Betts and starter pitcher David Price to the Dodgers.

League sources told ESPN and the Boston Globe that all sites are currently reviewing medical information and blockbuster trading could be completed on Tuesday evening. According to ESPN and The Athletic, the Minnesota Twins are also involved in the deal, making it a three-team deal.

Dodger’s outfielder Alex Verdugo will be at the heart of the package sent to the Red Sox in the deal, according to ESPN. Boston will also receive the Brusdar Graterol pitching prospectus from the twins.

According to ESPN starter, the Dodgers will send Kenta Maeda to the Twins as part of the deal. It remains unclear whether additional players or money were involved in the exchange.

Betts, 27, had an average of 295 hits with 29 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 150 regular season games last season, finishing eighth in the American League MVP poll. The 2018 2018 AL MVP achieved a career high in the streak average (0.346), home runs (32) and stolen bases (30) during the Red Sox World Series winning campaign.

In the off-season, the Red Sox maintained deals for betts whose free agent price could exceed $ 400 million after the 2020 season. Betts is expected to earn $ 27 million this year.

Verdugo, 23, took over in midfield when A.J. Pollock was out and recorded a .294 stroke average with 12 homers and 44 RBIs. He didn’t play after August 4 because of a back injury.

Graterol, a 21-year-old with a missile arm, threw 9 2/3 innings with the majors last season, scoring a 1: 1 record and 4.66 ERA. In the minors last season, he was 1.92 ERA on three levels with 7: 0.

The price was 7-5 with an ERA of 4.28 in 22 starts with the Red Sox last season. Maeda set a 10: 8 record and an ERA of 4.04 in 37 games (26 starts) in Los Angeles.