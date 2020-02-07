Boston Red Sox is expected to hire Ron Roenicke as the next manager

February 7 (UPI) – The Boston Red Sox plan to appoint bank trainer Ron Roenicke as the new manager for the coming season.

League sources told the Boston Globe and USA Today Sports on Friday that Boston is expected to appoint Roenicke as manager once the investigation into whether the Red Sox have illegally stolen signs during the 2018 campaign is completed. Roenicke served as team coach for coach Alex Cora this season.

The Red Sox released a statement on Friday saying that the search for executives is ongoing.

“We will comment on the completion of the search,” the team said in its statement.

Boston separated from Cora on January 14 after MLB investigated the Houston Astros theft scandal in 2017 and in parts of 2018. Cora was the bank trainer for the Astros World Series winning team in 2017.

According to USA Today Sports, the Red Sox are expected to receive a lighter punishment than Houston because of little evidence of fraud. Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were each suspended for one season and then released due to their connection to the company. The organization was fined $ 5 million and docked with several draft picks.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Thursday at the owners’ meeting in Orlando, Florida that the league’s results are expected to be released before the spring training session begins.

“I am confident that I can finish Boston before the camp opens,” said Manfred. “I’d like to have that behind me. The investigation is funny. You think you know what the schedule is, but that’s an everyday prediction.”

Roenicke, 63, directed the Milwaukee Brewers for five years (2011-15) and has 21 years of coaching experience in the majors. For the past two years, he has coordinated the Red Sox spring training camp.