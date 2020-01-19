Boston teens curate ‘Black Histories, Black Futures’ at MFA

Like many established cultural institutions, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has done its best to become a modern, inclusive hub of art and intellect.

A year ago, the local hip-hop act STL GLD held a listening party for the album “The New Normal” at the American wing of the MFA, portraits of the founders surrounded brilliant beats and clever, furious verses about the shortcomings of our country. Just a few months later, the museum apologized to seventh grade students from a school in Dorchester after the group “left the Museum because they felt disrespectful, harassed, and focused because of the color of their skin,” according to a statement from MFA director Matthew Teitelbaum.

In one of his latest efforts to make contact with the community around it (and present earning, innovative artists), the MFA reveals ‘Black Histories, Black Futures’. With around 50 works from the MFA and the Museum from the 20th century or the collections of the National Center for African-American Artists, “Black Histories, Black Futures”, came together through the work of paid toe curators.

January 19, 2020 – Savoy: Leon & Willa Mae. through

Richard Yarde After: a photo by Gjon Mili 1989

Watercolor on paper

Photo * Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. The heritage fund for a varied collection

* © Richard Yarde 1

January 19, 2020 – 369th Regiment (World War I Regiment from Harlem.)

Photo James Augustus Joseph Van Der Zee)

around 1916

Photo, gelatin silver print

* The heritage fund for a varied collection

* Photo © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston



“Often artists who deserve to be shown don’t have the chance to be shown,” said Jadon Smith, one of the curators and a junior at John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science. “Something as large as this exhibition will attract a younger audience, which is important to me because someone has to take care of museums in the future, and many children do not really take the opportunity to visit or even know that they are allowed in museums. I feel that what we do gives them the confidence and the opportunity to actually come and see art. “

In the summer of 2019, six high school students from local youth organizations – BAM, The BASE and the Bloomberg Arts Internship Boston program – started a series of workshops at the MFA to build up their curatorial skills. The results of their training, this exhibition opens Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as a focal point of the MFA’s 150th anniversary celebration.

“(Through the workshops) I was able to study and admire art for a long time and step into the shoes of the artist,” said Armani Rivas, who is also a junior with John D. O’Bryant. “Then it allowed my mind to create these themes and follow messages from what I see and what the artist told us.”

For many of the students, who were limited to no interaction with the MFA before this project, they see ‘Black Histories, Black Futures’ as an important bridge between the museum and color communities.

“It is very important to me that the MFA works more on inclusiveness because it is the 21st century and there is no reason for an institution to be non-inclusive,” said Jennifer Rosa, a senior at John D. O’Bryant.

“It’s the perfect time for the MFA to make a statement and show a project that values ​​inclusiveness,” said Rivas, following Rosa’s feelings. “In honor of a day celebrating the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., this project not only shows our audience the importance of color artists, but also how demanding it is to work on equality and politeness at a time when racism is still always exists. “

“Black Histories, Black Futures,” from January 20 to June 20 at the Museum of Fine Arts, mfa.org.