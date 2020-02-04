Boston University overwhelms Boston College in the semi-final of Beanpot

“Skoog Hockey” was enough to take resilient Boston University to next Monday’s Beanpot title game against dual defender Northeastern after Terrier’s first-year center Wilmer Skoog of Sweden scored the game winner at 7:20 of sudden overtime death to overwhelm Boston College, 5 -4, for 13,141 fans at TD Garden Monday evening.

“It was a pretty wild game. The first few periods we had good and bad moments. Then I think we came out in the third period and played better. We provided better prior control and the higher leaders went further. We are a pretty resilient group, “said BU coach Albie O’Connell.

Skoog, a product from Tyreso, Sweden, collected a rebound from an Alex Vlasic shot and broke it into the net for his third goal in just eight games since joining the program.

“It’s just a great feeling. Biggest goal I’ve ever scored, even in extension,” said Skoog. “I’m just lucky the goal came at that time. I was just lucky enough to put it in the back of the net. “

A late goalmouth conversion by freshman left-wing Robert Mastrosimone at 6:18 PM of the third period had a furious three-goal, third-period comeback signed Boston University seemed to deliver a thunderous victory. Instead, Boston Captain senior cotton David Cotton scored his second of the night on a shot from close to the goal line and to the right of the fold to make things 4-4. That set up a 5-minute overtime session to determine the outcome (an official 4-4 draw for NCAA purposes).

The TD Garden crew made new ice and after a short break, the game continued with a 20-minute OT period to determine which enemy would continue to play dual defending ‘Pot champion Northeastern in the 68th annual final Beanpot Tournament next Monday evening.

“Really just a well played game between Boston University and Boston College. We had a very good lead there and then we took a penalty that gave them life, ”said BC coach Jerry York, referring to the collapse in the third period that allowed BU to come back from a two-goal deficit. “If you have such a tight game, you have to keep your calm. Give BU credit. They rallied for 3-1. Thanks to our boys, we were on our back there … But, if you lose, take it as a man and continue. “

BC freshman goalkeeper Spencer Knight foiled BU’s fast Patrick Harper in just 39 seconds in the first 20-minute period with sudden death. BU coach Albie O’Connell was shifting his top line to give offense and the Terriers had extended the zone time. The strategy paid dividends when Skoog scored a Vlasic shot rebound at 7:20. Alex Brink drew the other assistant.

Nr. 4 ranked BC (16-7-1) and BU (10-8-7) renewed acquaintances for the 281st time, with the Terriers now bragging an edge 136-126-19. BC claimed a 4-3 win on January 18.

BU looked a bit jumpy in the beginning while BC clicked on all cylinders from the start and took a 2-0 lead for the 10-minute line. Right wing Patrick Giles, fourth line, who missed a slight shoulder dislocation in recent weeks before returning in time to play Friday night’s 3-0 win at No. 7 UMass, tied at 2:15 AM with his third goal of the season . Giles took a backhand pass from behind the net through second-year center Marc McLaughlin of North Billerica and shot the puck in the open left side.

The Eagles, who won the coin during last Monday’s Beanpot Luncheon to earn the right to wear home uniforms, doubled the margin at 7:19 am when first-year center Alex Newhook came out of the right corner and the puck over the nearby shoulder of BU newcomer Ashton covered Abel. It gave Newhook an impressive 11 goals.

BU needed a bounce to get back in and got it at 9:13 AM when senior captain Patrick Curry converted a goalmouth pass from the left to Logan Cockerill to score his 15th goal. That seemed to settle the emotionally excited Terriers, who bid for their first “Pot title since 2015, the longest current drought in the four-team event that dates back to 1952.

Knight (31 rescues), a Florida first round design round, made a link stop with the left block against Mastrosimone, who had escaped behind the defense at 10:11 AM.

BU’s Abel (37 rescues), coming from Fort McMurray, Alberta and joining the program last month, put an end to a tough chance at Newhook and later with an identical rescue at Cotton, a pick from Carolina who tried fill the puck under the pads after you have walked in behind the defense.

The pace dropped a little in the middle period when the emotional highs of the first period ebbed.

BU generated pressure at 11:25 am when senior right wing Patrick Harper, a new member of the coveted Century club for career score, and graduate transfer Alex Brink buzzed the fold of BC goalkeeper Knight. The Eagle netminder stopped another shot through BU center Sam Stevens and left a juicy rebound on the left cushion that the Terriers couldn’t corr.

BC began to assert their transition game, where Abel was tested by tough chances on McLaughlin’s stick and a dazzling glove stop at Logan Hutsko. Then came a casual bounce wnet BC; s favor as senior captain David Cotton sent a blind backhand shot that Abel threw away with the goal stick. The puck hit Vlasic and pushed inches over the line at 5:48 PM, giving the favorite Eagles a 3-1 margin at Cotton’s 30th point of the season (11 goals).

BU clawed back with a power-play goal in third place when BC defender Luke Mcinnis was in the penalty area for an interference minor. Junior defender David Farrance, a pick from Nashville, hit a Harper-shot rebound at 12:36 PM. Less than a minute later, Harper, who has 108 points in 119 career games, connected with a shot over Knight’s glove at 13:46 to tie the score, 3-3.