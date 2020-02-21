[boston’s-no-identify-cafe-bound-for-auction-block]

Boston’s No Name Cafe is just about no additional.

Up coming Thursday, the developing lease and everything within heads to the auction block just after declaring individual bankruptcy very last calendar year — an unceremonious end for a beloved restaurant that has performed an integral job in almost all of Boston Fish Pier’s century-outdated heritage.

Auction organization Paul E. Saperstein Co. Inc. will auction off the developing lease, its contents, 40 designated parking spots and its restricted-liquor license in an try to clear owner Yannis Contos’s debts. The beverage license that excludes tricky liquor ought to fetch about $140,000, but individual bankruptcy trustee Harold Murphy declined to speculate on how a great deal he expects to generate at the auction. The auction is staying advertised for 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Courtroom records present at the time of the individual bankruptcy submitting, Contos and family had $1,096,390 in liabilities — together with $93,050 to landlord Massachusetts Port Authority and $674,311 in back taxes to the town.

Massport is seeking to block the planned auction. In a Wednesday filing objecting to the home sale, the authority argued it is in fact owed hundreds more for repairs and other expenses the cafe house owners failed to make.

It’s continue to far too quickly to say what will swap the No Identify cafe, but whichever arrives future will have to abide by the Massport lease, which dictates the following institution will open up “for the function of working a restaurant largely specializing in the serving of seafood to clients.” Massport has best veto energy over the upcoming tenant, which it will have until March 20 to execute.

Silverware and salt shakers still sit atop the tavern-design tables at the 102-yr-old No Identify Cafe. Awards nonetheless proudly mounted hearken back to a bygone era when dishes like the restaurant’s beloved fish chowder nonetheless brought in crowds by the droves. Paintings, photographs and fish trophies — now clad with selling price tags from the auction home — cling from virtually each inch of the partitions. A box comprehensive of branded T-shirts prepared to promote belie the long run embossed with the phrase “We’re continue to in this article.”

No Identify Restaurant — which billed itself as a “no frills seafood mainstay” — couldn’t compete with the stylish new establishments opening up in a Seaport in changeover. Courtroom records demonstrate revenues dropped by far more than $255,000 involving 2017 and when the restaurant abruptly shut its doors and filed for Chapter 7 personal bankruptcy on Dec. 30.

A law firm for the Contos loved ones declined to comment on Thursday.

The cafe was started in 1917 by Nick Contos to feed fishermen at the conclude of the workday and stayed in the spouse and children for its entirety.

The No Title Restaurant was just one of the last previous-guard holdovers of Boston’s fading fishing field reeling from federal limits on how a lot fisherman can capture and the transformation of the Seaport. The restaurant’s demise into bankruptcy is a symptom of a switching Boston — 1 where by glass-faced skyscrapers whole of startups and tech companies maintain favor more than the factories, warehouses and processing amenities that the moment supported Boston’s blue-collar fishing industries.

Boston Fish Pier supports 29 firms like two dining establishments and a wide range of seafood processing businesses. A Massport spokeswoman mentioned all the other corporations are on very long-expression leases.