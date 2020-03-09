Both Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk guard & # 39; & # 39; strong connection – News Feed

% MINIFYHTML03b8ab058e8a9a34d83cc0f8c26c077b11%

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

When it comes to previous friends, Bradley Cooper Y Irina Shayk They deserve a prize for owning complex paper.

As the couple continue to raise their daughter out of the spotlight, E! The news is learning more about how these celebrity parents are setting up pasture First.

About nine months after reports emerged that the couple had been separated, a source tells us the two still share a “strong bond”.

“They’re working on how to be single parents and be daughters’ parents together. They’ve both worked and traveled a lot, so there’s always a time to sort out. They have a good system for Leah and take turns with of, “a common source. with us “They also get together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends.”

Our source added: “They both love their daughter more than anything and get together for it. They go together and everything is very positive. It’s still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it will work in the future.” , but they are in a good place. “

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Bradley and Irina enjoyed lunch with their daughter at Pier59 studios in New York City.

And, though the couple has tried to keep their relationship private both before and after their split, Irina offered a rare idea of ​​how she felt about sharing it in an interview with British Vogue.

“Life after Bradley is definitely reflective,” he shared with the publication. “I think in all good relationships you bring out the best and the worst, it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

Irina added: “I think we were very fortunate to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is a new terrain.”

And though a break under the lights of Hollywood can be a challenge, this supermodel is not giving up on love in any way.

“Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course,” he shared in Harper’s shopping. “I’m not the type of person who is against it.”