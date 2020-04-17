Both William and Kate have described what their home looks like to their son

Families around the world are facing the challenges and challenges of homeschooling their own children, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have to decide how to spend their lives educating their young children, Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4; and Prince Louis, 23 months; on coronavirus infection, the Daily Mail reported.

“You put a tent down, cook, cook,” Middleton said during a BBC interview. “You go at the end of the day – they’ve had a good time – but it’s amazing how you can rock one day.

The Duchess says the key for her family is to use online resources and find out what is being planned.

“It just makes sense, yes,” he said. “And very good. There are lots of great tips on the web and fun activities you can do with kids, so it’s not that difficult.

He also suggested that Prince and Prince William had a “special” time going to college for the Easter celebration.

“Don’t tell the kids, we kept going over the holidays.” “I know how important it is.”

In addition to their schoolwork, the royals spend most of their time having family members. While Middleton explains with the youngster, the relationship can be difficult.

“… With 2-year-olds you should take the phone,” he said. “It’s very difficult for all of them to say the right thing at the right time without the click of the wrong buttons. But it’s all right and good to stick with everything.”

As with every family, spending so much time away can be a leaves for distraction, even if the siblings are different.

“It’s going up and down, as many families have left in isolation,” the Duchess said. “George is better than Louis and things but they know, I appreciate it.”

The Duke has his thoughts on the need for solitude and says he hopes reducing the travel and social outcomes is “good” of COVID-19.

“Why don’t we take the business home again?” she said. “It’s true, of course, there are many businesses that rely more on face-to-face and the way things are going. But I hope to announce that there is a new way of doing business and people know and difficult times as they go and when they need to. “

Prince William, Duke of Justice and Catherine, Duchess of the Founder’s Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor, where they met with a group of parents and guardians to hear about life in Mumbles, Swansea in South Wales, Britain, on February, 2020. Photo. : Arthur Edwards / Pool and REUTERS

.