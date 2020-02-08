Botswana auctions elephant hunting permits after lifting the ban

% MINIFYHTML43a38ca8f2d1cb7c000b4dd0c690463911%

% MINIFYHTML43a38ca8f2d1cb7c000b4dd0c690463912%

Botswana, home of the world’s largest elephant population, has held its first major auction of elephant hunting quotas since a hunting ban was lifted last year.

Six licenses were auctioned on Friday to hunt a total of 60 elephants, the first to be allowed in the South African country since President Mokgweetsi Masisi withdrew a five-year moratorium in May, increasing the anger of conservationists.

Plus:

% MINIFYHTML43a38ca8f2d1cb7c000b4dd0c690463913 %% MINIFYHTML43a38ca8f2d1cb7c000b4dd0c690463914%

The one-hour sale was done by a local company, Auction It Botswana, from the facilities of the Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation and Tourism in the capital Gaborone.

% MINIFYHTML43a38ca8f2d1cb7c000b4dd0c690463915%

% MINIFYHTML43a38ca8f2d1cb7c000b4dd0c690463916%

“Seven hunting packages, of which 10 elephants were each, were available for auction. Only one (package) was not sold because no bidder reached the reserve price of 2 million pula ($ 181,000),” said Adrian Rass, Managing Director of Auction It.

“The six (packages) were sold for a total price of 25.7 million Pula ($ 2.3 million).”

The general elephant population in Africa is declining due to poaching, but Botswana, home to nearly a third of the continent’s elephants, has seen 130,000 grow from 80,000 in the late 1990s.

Botswana officials say hunting is necessary to alleviate the conflict between animals and humans, especially farmers who have seen their crops and infrastructure destroyed by elephants roaming outside their food areas.

Masisi’s decision to lift the hunting ban last year was highly praised by local communities, but mocked by conservationists.

“Elephants have killed many people and destroyed their livelihood. I think the government is doing the right thing to reduce their numbers,” said Tiro Segosebe, a Gaborone resident, whose hometown Maun is one of the areas most affected by the conflict between humans and wildlife. , he told Reuters news agency.

& # 39; Very disturbing & # 39;

The 2020 hunting season is expected to start in April.

The government said the game would be “controlled, quoted and limited to the areas most affected by the” human-wildlife conflict, “a reference to elephants roaming the playgrounds and communities.

Environmentalists are divided as to the best way to deal with the conflict, and some fear that licensed hunting can boost demand and therefore further encourage illegal hunting.

Audrey Delsink, Africa’s nature director for the global charity Humane Society International, said: “Botswana auctions on elephant hunting are very worrying and doubtful.”

“Hunting is not an effective long-term aid for human elephants or a method to combat the population,” he told AFP news agency in neighboring South Africa.

Neil Fitt, who runs the Kalahari Conservation Society in Botswana, said that hunting was a new source of income for the country, but he warned that it should be practiced “ethically and correctly.”

The assassination of ‘Cecil the lion’, four years ago by an American tourist in Zimbabwe, caused an international upheaval and in 2019 Botswana banned two professional hunters who shot and killed an investigating elephant and then tried to hide the evidence.