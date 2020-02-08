Botswana is auctioning licenses to hunt 70 elephants to reduce conflict with humans

Licenses to hunt 70 elephants were auctioned off in Botswan’s capital, Gaborone, on Friday, less than a year after the government lifted a five-year hunting ban in hopes of reducing the human-elephant conflict after efforts to protect it The pachyderm population had increased.

The auction was not open to reporters, and the organizer refused to speak about it when contacted. Participants made deposits of approximately $ 26,000 each for a seat.

Wildlife hunting is a controversial issue in Africa, and critics argue that by authorizing the killing of endangered species such as elephants, income governments do little to expand efforts to protect them more widely. Former President of Botswana, Ian Khama, was a well-known opponent of elephant hunting and issued a ban that ran counter to all five neighboring Botswana countries.

A Botswana Wildlife Department spokeswoman told Reuters that reducing elephant clashes was a reason for licensing in certain parts of the country. “The seven selected areas are most affected by human-animal conflicts, particularly elephants,” said Alice Mmolawa.

His successor Mokgweetsi Masisi has made elephant hunting a populist affair. He and his followers claim that the elephant populations have grown too large and are now regularly crushing farms in search of food. His lifting of the ban was generally welcomed ahead of Masisi’s re-election at the end of last year.

Under Khama, Botswana was a pioneer in environmental conservation efforts, and Masisi’s steps have led many elephant lovers to visit a country that supports hunting.

Each of the seven “hunting packages” comes with licenses to kill 10 elephants and should be sold at a price between $ 439,000 and $ 731,000. The hunting season officially starts in April.

Around 130,000, a third of African elephants, live in Botswana, mainly in the northern Chobe grasslands and in the Okavango swamp. Residents in these areas have complained of increasing human-elephant conflicts that have resulted in death and crop failure. Their resentment is also aimed at conservationists who consider them predominantly white and foreign and who accuse them of not steering the profits of wildlife-driven tourism in their own way.

Masisi provoked animal rights activists last year by giving chairs made of elephant feet to the heads of state and – if only jokingly – opening up the possibility of processing elephant meat as animal food.

Mike Chase, who runs Elephants Without Borders, a research organization that runs the only elephant count in Botswana, denied the government’s claim that the human-elephant conflict is on the rise, and said government data showed that the cases were relatively constant.

Botswana’s new policy contrasts with another home for a huge elephant population: Kenya. Hunting has been banned in Kenya for decades and the income from tourism comes exclusively from so-called “photographic safaris”.

On Thursday, one of Kenya’s most famous elephants, Tim, died naturally at the age of 50. Tim was known for raiding farms, but Kenya’s wildlife service digitally tracked him and tried to stop the raids instead of the farmers taking matters into their own hands.

Paula Kahumbu, one of Kenya’s leading conservationists and elephant candidates, was disgusted and angry about Tim’s death and the auction in Botswana on Friday.

“In Kenya, elephants are massive and calm. They still grow majestically with tusks falling onto the floor,” she said. “What a contrast to Botswana, where such giants are reduced to auctioned goods that are only suitable for blood sports and entertainment for bored empires from another world.”

Elephant hunting licenses can cost tens of thousands of dollars each and are an important source of income for state wildlife departments. The Botswana government has announced it will issue a maximum of 400 licenses per year.