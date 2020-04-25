Bought (Acquired): Progressive functions increase the bar at new enhancement

Short article content material

Weekly roundup of 3 attributes that not long ago offered in Metro Vancouver.

404 – 2408 Grant Street, Vancouver

Variety: Two-bed room, two-toilet condominium

Dimension: 978 sq.ft.

B.C. Evaluation: N/A

Listed for: $854,800

Offered for: $854,800

Bought on: February 6

Days on current market in this listing: Ten

Listing agent: Crystal Hung at Icon Promoting Inc.

Buyers agent: Scott Regamble, Amanda Crosby and Adrienne Kenny at Engel & Volkers Vancouver

The big offer: ELLA is a development of 45 homes that are remaining manufactured at the corner of Grant and Nanaimo streets and is owing for completion in 2022. The sold-out task capabilities a choice of studio, a single-, two-, and a few-bedroom models and characteristics a co-working hub for citizens that transforms into an expansive indoor/out of doors lounge and terrace at evening, a pet-washing station, a secure intelligent parcel shipping technique and a bike service station. This penthouse house has black stainless-metal appliances and accents of matte black (these types of as the Moen faucets), as well as a 5-burner gas vary, Vitality Star-certified dishwasher and French door refrigerator appliances, quartz counter tops, a peninsula with bar seating, a pantry, and an ensuite with a standalone glass shower.