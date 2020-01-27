Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal player ratings: Saka, you beautiful man

Arsenal guaranteed its place in the fifth round of the FA Cup against AFC Bournemouth…

It was always going to be a tough visit for the Gunners as they traveled south to face the Cherries. Mikel Arteta took charge of his first game against Eddie Howe as manager and prevailed as the score finished Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal.

The Gunners made a dominant start as they headed into the first half with two goals ahead. Two great team games saw Bukayo Saka provide a good finish and Eddie Nketiah had a goal when he returned to the first team.

The match was fairly comfortable for Arsenal for the most part after their goals. Although they felt the pressure late and despite VAR control, they gave in to that pressure and let out their well deserved white sheet as Sam Surridge scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for the local team.

Now Arteta’s men will head to Portsmouth for the next round of their FA Cup trip and will expect as convincing a performance as they showed up this evening.

Without further ado, how did each individual achieve this important victory for Arsenal?

GK: Emiliano Martinez – / 10

Had a calm first half and that was pretty much indicative of his overall performance. In time of injury, he was stunned by Surridge and left on the wrong foot to interfere with his blank sheet of paper for which the camp had worked hard. However, you gain and you lose. Overall, it was a good performance from Martinez despite the nervous end.