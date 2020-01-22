Bournemouth breaks 3-1 against Brighton | Sports

Aaron Ramsdale of Bournemouth celebrates January 22, 2020 at the end of the game against Brighton. – Reuters pic

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson both hit the top goalscorer list for the timid Bournemouth when they ended their Premier League series with a 3-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth’s failure to score in these four games meant that they slipped into the relegation zone. However, they came to Brighton and all of the guns started at the start.

Winger Harry Wilson gave his team the lead in the 36th minute when he caught Dominic Solanke’s dismissal and shot an unstoppable shot home. His namesake Callum then forced Pascal Gross to bundle the ball from a corner into his own net five minutes later.

Wilson then made it to the Premier League for the first time in more than three months when he rounded the goalkeeper in the second half to score his first goal since September 28 and put the home team 3-0 up.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale parried a series of saves to maintain his team’s lead, but there was nothing he could do to get Aaron Mooy’s 81st-minute stacking driver out of the way.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was happy to end the defeat run and see Callum Wilson under the gates again.

“You need your strikers to score and you need them to believe that they can score. He took it very well, it was a crucial moment, ”said the BBC coach.

“It is a huge victory. We knew we had to mix again and show people that we weren’t done yet, ”Howe continued. “We believe in the players and their commitment and that was shown on the pitch tonight.”

This places Brighton in 15th place with 25 points, two in front of Bournemouth in 18th place. The Cherries will have to deal with the 16th Aston Villa in their next league game on February 1st. Another home win could leave the relegation zone.

“It is huge. It’s another home game and the crowd was behind us tonight so they have to stand behind us for this game, ”said Callum Wilson. – Reuters