[bournemouth-have-objective-disallowed-and-penalty-provided-versus-them-in-strange-incident-at-burnley-as-var-strikes-again]

When your luck’s out it seriously does desert you in the Premier League.

A strange incident at Turf Moor saw Bournemouth not only have an equalising purpose ruled out but they then experienced to facial area a penalty for a handball earlier in the incident.

The Cherries have been 1- down but appeared to have strike back again when Harry Wilson slid the ball into the net.

Wilson’s celebrations were being lower small however as VAR had to look at on the passage of enjoy that led to the aim.

It was chalked off and to include insult to personal injury, Bournemouth then had to confront a Burnley penalty as Adam Smith had earlier taken care of the ball inside of his individual box.

Jay Rodriguez stepped up and scored that means Bournemouth went from 1-one to two- down in an fast.

The outcome went further than Bournemouth, who then conceded a 3rd late on with Dwight McNeil obtaining on the scoresheet.

VAR has currently made the headlines in the prime flight this weekend, with Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso by some means escaping a red card for a horrible obstacle on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The incident was seemed at but astonishingly Lo Celso was not dismissed regardless of plainly stamping on Azpilicueta.

The Skilled Activity Match Officers Board later admitted the Argentine need to have been sent off but Chelsea manager Frank Lampard suggests that’s not excellent adequate.

He informed talkSPORT: “Red card. Everyone understood it, I noticed it. We get the gain of searching at what VAR are wanting at, it is apparent and I’m seriously really surprised.

“It’s not fantastic ample [PGMOL statement]. There’s no level producing a selection 50 percent an hour after the sport. It could not be any clearer. VAR was introduced in for that.

“It just delivers up additional issue marks. I want VAR to function, I want to do the job with it and get clarity on decisions. Referees just cannot see in serious time and this was a awful advert for it.”