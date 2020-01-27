Bournemouth vs Arsenal predicts XI: Nketiah returns

How should Mikel Arteta take advantage of Eddie Howe?

Arsenal will face a visit to Vitality Stadium this evening to play Bournemouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup. This competition has served Arsenal well and Mikel Arteta will know everything about its importance considering his days as a player.

With Liverpool stagnating against Shrewsbury yesterday, it shows that aligning a strong XI in this competition is important and that is what Mikel Arteta will have in mind. At the same time, however, the Spaniard will want to field players who do not get as many minutes in the Premier League.

There are a few injuries and suspensions to manage. David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be available for selection as they are serving their respective bans and Reiss Nelson, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers will likely be excluded due to injury.

So without further ado, here is the XI that I expect Arteta to line up in this match:

Goalkeeper – Emiliano Martinez

No questions asked here. Bernd Leno is an exceptional goalkeeper but it is Martinez’s competition and it will not change under Mikel Arteta. He is a reliable shooter and has a good starting position to avoid any danger of shots. A blank sheet in this competition would do him good.