bournemouth-vs-chelsea-live-commentary:-confirmed-group-news,-kick-off-time-and-exceptional-protection-from-the-vitality

Chelsea make the journey to Bournemouth this weekend in an vital clash at both equally ends of the Leading League desk.

Chelsea, who had been smashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, defeat Tottenham past weekend to stay fourth in the desk.

Bournemouth, in the meantime, have shed two on the bounce to be dragged back again into the relegation struggle.

Getty Bournemouth get on Chelsea this weekend

The Cherries are just two details previously mentioned the fall zone and need to begin selecting up factors.

Eddie Howe’s adult males will have fond memories of experiencing Chelsea possessing overwhelmed them 1- at Stamford Bridge in December.

talkSPORT will on the south coast this weekend to convey you all the action from this intriguing clash.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to listen

The Leading League clash will get underway at 3pm on Saturday, February 29.

Total commentary from the Vitality Stadium will be solely live on talkSPORT 2, with our coverage commencing at 2pm.

Russ Williams will deliver you all the create-up prior to handing above to Ian Danter and Perry Groves for our stay and special commentary.

To tune in, just click here for the stay stream or click the radio player underneath.

You can also pay attention via the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For additional facts about how to pay attention Reside on talkSPORT click in this article.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Staff news

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake could return to deal with his previous club Chelsea.

The Dutchman, who left the Blues in June 2017, sat out final weekend’s defeat at Burnley simply because of concussion.

Jefferson Lerma could also be in contention following returning to schooling right after a back trouble but David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly and Charlie Daniels are all nonetheless out.

Tammy Abraham will miss the journey south with a recurrence of his ankle damage.

The England striker hobbled out of the heat down after Chelsea’s three- decline to Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi continue to be sidelined.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: What has been explained?

Bournemouth supervisor Eddie Howe: “We’ve appreciated the final two dwelling games, the group have been extraordinary for us.

“We’re going to have to have them as significantly as ever heading into the remaining video games of the period.”

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard: “Our past Leading League performance was really, really excellent, so we have to have on from that.

“I wouldn’t relate the Bayern loss to the get around Spurs, but in the bigger photo it was a lesson for the players, for the reason that we played from quite, really substantial-level opposition, and they were improved than us on the night time in most departments.

“And that is probably a fact check for all of us in this article. At the minute we’re in fourth position, which folks probably did not quite count on, and we have to fight until the end for fourth.”

Getty Images – Getty Dan Gosling gave Bournemouth the victory at Chelsea in December

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Match stats

Bournemouth have received 3 of their last four Premier League meetings with Chelsea (L1), like the very last two in a row. They’re on the lookout to comprehensive the league double around Chelsea for the extremely very first time.

None of the 9 previous Premier League meetings among Bournemouth and Chelsea have been drawn (four wins for Bournemouth, 5 for Chelsea), with the away aspect winning six of the 9 game titles (67%).

Because they had been promoted to the division in 2015, only Manchester City have received (six) and stored more clean sheets (five) in the Leading League against Chelsea than Bournemouth (four wins, four clean sheets).

Every of the final 12 Leading League aims in Bournemouth vs Chelsea matches have appear in the 2nd 50 %. Certainly, just two of Bournemouth’s 11 Premier League targets in opposition to the Blues have occur before half-time, with the Cherries shedding each periods they netted just before the interval.

Bournemouth have won their last two Leading League home video games, very last winning three in a row at the Vitality Stadium in February 2018. They’ve won as several factors in their very last two at house as they had in their former eight (W1 D3 L4).

Bournemouth have unsuccessful to score in 11 of their 27 league video games this year, just a single much less than in the total of 2018-19. Only Watford (12) have unsuccessful to find the internet in a lot more prime-flight online games this time period.

Chelsea are hunting to secure consecutive Leading League victories for the first time considering the fact that a run of 6 among September-November. The Blues are continue to winless away from home in the Premier League in 2020 (D2 L1).

Chelsea have conceded 45% of the photographs on concentrate on they’ve faced in the Premier League this time (37/83), extra than any other side. Without a doubt, it’s the optimum this kind of ratio any aspect has conceded in a single period given that this knowledge is out there (2003-04).

Bournemouth have scored less second 50 percent ambitions than any other aspect in the Premier League this time (10). They’ve also scored a league-minimal ratio 38% just after fifty percent-time (10/26), even though Chelsea have conceded a league-higher 65% of their Premier League plans soon after the interval (24/37).

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud netted his to start with Leading League purpose of the time past time out towards Spurs – the Frenchman has been involved in 5 objectives in his 3 league commences towards Bournemouth (1 target, four assists).

Getty Pictures – Getty Kepa has not highlighted for Chelsea given that January

Confirmed crew information

AFC Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Smith, Ake, Stacey, Steve Prepare dinner, Billing, King, Lerma, Lewis Cook, Fraser, Callum Wilson.

Subs: Boruc, Francis, Gosling, Solanke, Stanislas, Rico, Harry Wilson.

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Pedro, Giroud.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Barkley, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi, Gilmour.