bournemouth-vs-chelsea-live-commentary:-workforce-news,-kick-off-periods-and-exceptional-protection-from-the-vitality

Chelsea make the excursion to Bournemouth this weekend in an critical clash at both equally finishes of the Premier League table.

Chelsea, who have been smashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, defeat Tottenham very last weekend to keep fourth in the table.

Bournemouth, in the meantime, have dropped two on the bounce to be dragged back into the relegation fight.

Getty Bournemouth just take on Chelsea this weekend

loyalty

Why Lampard should’ve followed Arsenal, Spurs and Gentleman United’s example with Kepa Tune In

Brighton vs Crystal Palace are living: Team information and total coverage of M23 derby bounce back

Change the form and drop Barkley – How Chelsea need to glimpse against Bournemouth journey

Salah’s increase from Chelsea flop to icon at Liverpool as he returns to scene of debut picks

How Liverpool should to line up against Watford – modify in midfield required opened up

Agbonhalor on Villa’s relegation, Di Matteo’s ‘bad ego’ and ‘terrible’ Tony Xia Tune In

Watford vs Liverpool crew information and start out time where by absent acquire could set new document adjust

Liverpool’s workforce from their past defeat to Watford displays impressive transformation humble

Spurs defender discusses his grounded upbringing and ‘unbelievable’ Mourinho huge

Lewis notches 1st Premier League aim as Norwich receive priceless gain above Leicester

The Cherries are just two points earlier mentioned the drop zone and want to start choosing up details.

Eddie Howe’s males will have fond reminiscences of dealing with Chelsea possessing crushed them 1- at Stamford Bridge in December.

talkSPORT will on the south coastline this weekend to provide you all the motion from this intriguing clash.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to listen

The Premier League clash will get underway at 3pm on Saturday, February 29.

Comprehensive commentary from the Vitality Stadium will be exclusively are living on talkSPORT two, with our coverage commencing at 2pm.

Russ Williams will provide you all the establish-up ahead of handing more than to Ian Danter and Perry Groves for our are living and exceptional commentary.

To tune in, just click right here for the reside stream or click on the radio player below.

You can also listen via the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For a lot more data about how to pay attention Are living on talkSPORT click listed here.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Team information

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake could return to confront his previous club Chelsea.

The Dutchman, who still left the Blues in June 2017, sat out last weekend’s defeat at Burnley because of concussion.

Jefferson Lerma could also be in competition after returning to instruction soon after a again difficulty but David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly and Charlie Daniels are all still out.

Tammy Abraham will pass up the journey south with a recurrence of his ankle injuries.

The England striker hobbled out of the heat down right after Chelsea’s 3- decline to Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi keep on being sidelined.

Jon Bon Jovi on drinking whisky and beer with Bayern Munich – before they ‘shellacked’ Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: What has been reported?

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: “We’ve enjoyed the past two residence video games, the crowd have been fantastic for us.

“We’re heading to will need them as significantly as at any time likely into the final online games of the period.”

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard: “Our very last Leading League general performance was quite, pretty excellent, so we have to carry on from that.

“I wouldn’t relate the Bayern reduction to the earn around Spurs, but in the even bigger image it was a lesson for the gamers, mainly because we played against pretty, really significant-level opposition, and they were improved than us on the evening in most departments.

“And that’s likely a fact check out for all of us in this article. At the minute we’re in fourth spot, which individuals almost certainly didn’t rather hope, and we have to struggle right until the close for fourth.”

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Dan Gosling gave Bournemouth the victory at Chelsea in December

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Match stats