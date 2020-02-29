bournemouth-vs-chelsea-live-commentary:-workforce-news,-kick-off-periods-and-exceptional-protection-from-the-vitality

Chelsea make the excursion to Bournemouth this weekend in an critical clash at both equally finishes of the Premier League table.
Chelsea, who have been smashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, defeat Tottenham very last weekend to keep fourth in the table.
Bournemouth, in the meantime, have dropped two on the bounce to be dragged back into the relegation fight.
The Cherries are just two points earlier mentioned the drop zone and want to start choosing up details.
Eddie Howe’s males will have fond reminiscences of dealing with Chelsea possessing crushed them 1- at Stamford Bridge in December.
talkSPORT will on the south coastline this weekend to provide you all the motion from this intriguing clash.
Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to listen
The Premier League clash will get underway at 3pm on Saturday, February 29.
Comprehensive commentary from the Vitality Stadium will be exclusively are living on talkSPORT two, with our coverage commencing at 2pm.
Russ Williams will provide you all the establish-up ahead of handing more than to Ian Danter and Perry Groves for our are living and exceptional commentary.
To tune in, just click right here for the reside stream or click on the radio player below.
You can also listen via the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.
For a lot more data about how to pay attention Are living on talkSPORT click listed here.
Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Team information
Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake could return to confront his previous club Chelsea.
The Dutchman, who still left the Blues in June 2017, sat out last weekend’s defeat at Burnley because of concussion.
Jefferson Lerma could also be in competition after returning to instruction soon after a again difficulty but David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly and Charlie Daniels are all still out.
Tammy Abraham will pass up the journey south with a recurrence of his ankle injuries.
The England striker hobbled out of the heat down right after Chelsea’s 3- decline to Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.
Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi keep on being sidelined.
Jon Bon Jovi on drinking whisky and beer with Bayern Munich – before they ‘shellacked’ Chelsea
Bournemouth vs Chelsea: What has been reported?
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: “We’ve enjoyed the past two residence video games, the crowd have been fantastic for us.
“We’re heading to will need them as significantly as at any time likely into the final online games of the period.”
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard: “Our very last Leading League general performance was quite, pretty excellent, so we have to carry on from that.
“I wouldn’t relate the Bayern reduction to the earn around Spurs, but in the even bigger image it was a lesson for the gamers, mainly because we played against pretty, really significant-level opposition, and they were improved than us on the evening in most departments.
“And that’s likely a fact check out for all of us in this article. At the minute we’re in fourth spot, which individuals almost certainly didn’t rather hope, and we have to struggle right until the close for fourth.”
Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Match stats
- Bournemouth have gained a few of their past 4 Premier League conferences with Chelsea (L1), like the very last two in a row. They are on the lookout to entire the league double above Chelsea for the pretty 1st time.
- None of the 9 prior Leading League conferences among Bournemouth and Chelsea have been drawn (4 wins for Bournemouth, 5 for Chelsea), with the absent facet profitable 6 of the 9 game titles (67%).
- Considering that they were promoted to the division in 2015, only Manchester Town have received (six) and retained a lot more clean sheets (5) in the Leading League against Chelsea than Bournemouth (four wins, 4 cleanse sheets).
- Every of the final 12 Premier League plans in Bournemouth vs Chelsea matches have appear in the second 50 percent. Certainly, just two of Bournemouth’s 11 Premier League aims from the Blues have appear just before 50 percent-time, with the Cherries losing equally occasions they netted right before the interval.
- Bournemouth have gained their past two Premier League house online games, final winning 3 in a row at the Vitality Stadium in February 2018. They’ve won as many factors in their very last two at property as they had in their prior eight (W1 D3 L4).
- Bournemouth have unsuccessful to rating in 11 of their 27 league online games this year, just a single less than in the whole of 2018-19. Only Watford (12) have failed to locate the web in far more prime-flight online games this time period.
- Chelsea are searching to secure consecutive Leading League victories for the initial time considering that a operate of 6 involving September-November. The Blues are continue to winless absent from home in the Premier League in 2020 (D2 L1).
- Chelsea have conceded 45% of the shots on target they’ve faced in the Leading League this period (37/83), far more than any other aspect. Indeed, it is the best these types of ratio any facet has conceded in a solitary year due to the fact this knowledge is readily available (2003-04).
- Bournemouth have scored fewer second 50 percent targets than any other side in the Leading League this period (10). They’ve also scored a league-low ratio 38% soon after fifty percent-time (10/26), though Chelsea have conceded a league-substantial 65% of their Leading League plans after the interval (24/37).
- Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud netted his to start with Leading League target of the time final time out versus Spurs – the Frenchman has been included in 5 goals in his three league starts from Bournemouth (one goal, four assists).