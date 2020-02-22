[‘Bout to capture a further body’ – Deontay Wilder’s fiancee Telli Swift taunts Tyson Fury and fires warning forward of rematch in Las Vegas]

Deontay Wilder’s fiancee insists Tyson Fury will get ‘knocked the fout’ on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Fact Television star Telli Swift created the brutal prediction in an Instagram Story submit.

AFP Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will clash all over again on Sunday

With a picture of Fury, the caption read: “Told ol’ boy he gon to get knocked the TF [the f] out.

“@Bronze Bomber bout to catch another body.”

Swift and Wilder have been with each other since 2015 and have a a person-year-old daughter.

Wilder and Fury performed out a controversial attract in December 2018, which each gentlemen are persuaded they gained.

The Bronze Bomber knocked Fury to the floor 2 times, but the Gypsy King conquer the ten-depend on both situations.

Now, the two heavyweights collide in a very-predicted rematch at MGM Grand, which you can listen to Reside on talkSPORT.

Fury is predicting he will knock Wilder out in spherical two to choose his WBC title.

He explained to talkSPORT: “I’m anticipating a thoroughly clean-cut knockout.

“It will be early on in the combat so we can all go out and get drunk! Have a great night time in Las Vegas celebrating.

“I’m going to go for spherical two. I have been declaring spherical two all camp and I’m likely to stick by spherical two. I do not know why, I really don’t know when but spherical two is when it is likely to be.

“From the to start with fight I learnt that if I’m any fantastic at all, then I’m going to beat him in this rematch. If I’m totally ineffective, I’ll shed. No stress on me, like!”