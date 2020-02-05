Boxer Gervonta Davis accused of her baby mother’s battery! – Up News info

Boxing champion Gervonta & # 39; Tank & # 39; Davis was accused of being a domestic police officer after a video appeared showing that his former girlfriend’s violent grasping went viral.

“As a result of an ongoing investigation after reporting via social networks and the victim, the subject in the photo above was observed on February 1, 2020 while beating his ex-girlfriend who has a child together. The individual was then transferred to the Coral Gables police detectives assigned to the case, “said a police press release from Coral Gables.

Since the incident appeared on the internet, Gervonta entered its social networks in an attempt to cancel the rumors.

“I never hit her once, yes, I was aggressive and told her that she … that is my son’s mother, I would never hurt her more than that happy new year … January was nonsense,” he said in the mail. video.

Floyd Mayweather’s protégé has been charged with simple domestic violence.