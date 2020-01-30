Boxing Connected announces the first show for Doncaster on February 21st

RINGSIDE 30/01/2020

Boxing Connected’s Doncaster debut shows three unbeaten prospects

The emerging advertising outfit Boxing Connected has presented its very first show in the city of Doncaster, which has three unbeaten perspectives on site.

Armthorpe duo Josh Padley and Ryan Stevenson will meet Cameron Kaihau of Warmsworth at the Holiday Inn Hotel on Friday, February 21.

Undefeated lightweight Josh Padley (3-0) meets Jordan Ellison (11/27), the Northern Area title contender, in six rounds.

“Baby J” Ellison, 24, from Seaham, is as big a banana peel as she comes. He has defeated six unbeaten perspectives in his five-year career, and one of them was Boxing Connected, which Luke Gibb signed, who remained undefeated in three fights until he got up to eight laps against an enthusiastic Ellison.

In his last fight, a few days before Christmas, he won against Manchester Hitman Adam Hague (16: 1) with a tie of 57: 57 over six laps in super lightweight.

The 24-year-old Padley, who was trained by Ian Alcock at the Doncaster Boxing Academy, was on his way to a 60-53 point win in his first six-round competition last November at the North Notts Arena in Worksop. Promoter Joe Elfidh praised Josh as “the outstanding fighter of the night”.

It was in August 2019 when “Paddy” signed contracts with Boxing Connected, as Elfidh promised that he would do shows in his hometown and fulfilled that promise very quickly.

Padley’s teammate Ryan Stevenson (7-0) comes to him on the show and makes it two Armthorpe boxers on the bill.

Armthorpe is the birthplace of football legend Kevin Keegan, England international Peter Swan and one of the most successful coaches of all time, George Raynor. Both Stevenson and Padley are determined to put boxing on the map for the first time in their village history.

The 26-year-old welterweight said: “We are definitely striving to become some of the successful names from our region and to get it as far as possible.”

Stevenson has not yet confirmed his second round of six against an opponent. His first step up to six rounds took place in his sixth competition, but only went halfway when he beat his opponent Dan West (5-5-2) in the middle of the third round with a stunning left hook on his head. It remains his only catch-up win in his two-year career.

The six-foot welterweight will meet the title in the central area in 2020. He confirmed: “I want the title in the central area this year, that’s the plan.”

The Central Area welterweight title is currently vacant, but will be held the following day on February 22, just four miles away, at Doncaster Dome between Lewis ‘2Smooth’ stand (11-0) and Tom Young (8-1) ,

Stevenson plans to find his next potential opponent: “I will not attend the show, but I will keep a close eye on it and will catch up on YouTube later, I am sure.”

The most local of the three, Cameron Kaihau (3-0), who was trained by his father Simon at Mexborough ABC, was a regional amateur champion and ABA Novice finalist and has been unbeaten as a professional.

Kaihau has a rich history in boxing in his family, his father was an amateur boxer and his grandfather, Alani, boxed professionally between 1958 and 1964.

The 26-year-old super welterweight meets the 230-man veteran Kevin McCauley (15-202-12) in four rounds, who is literally a stone’s throw away.

“Yes, it’s just around the corner for me,” he laughed. “It would take me at most five minutes to walk there!”

Cameron shared his plans for the coming year: “I just want to keep listening to my father, who is also my coach. I will continue to fight one fight at a time and hope that there will be about four more battles this year that will remain undefeated. Maybe next I want to get up to a round of six and find out my name. “

Joe Elfidh added: “I told these guys when they signed that I would build them in their hometowns and that’s what I do.

“Ryan (Stevenson) is already ready for a title shot in the Central Area, so I’m going to use him after this next fight.

“Josh is a real talent to watch. They both put boxes on the map in Armthorpe and I hope their village is really behind them for this next show. They are being trained by Ian Alcock at the Doncaster Boxing Academy, one really good coach that I really appreciate. As a team we will choose the right fights for them at the right time to bring them into title positions.

“Cameron has a great setup and is training with his father. He will go far, he is very committed and I have chosen him as one to be seen this year. “