boxing-entire-world-awaits-tyson-fury-anthony-joshua-megafight-right-after-wilder-beatdown

The belt-unifying matchup would be the most significant heavyweight bout in decades

Weighing in at the 3rd heaviest combating body weight of his vocation, Tyson Fury used his extra power to cement his place as the premier heavyweight boxer in the planet on Saturday evening. The undefeated 31-calendar year-old handed down a beating to Deontay Wilder in their really anticipated rematch, successful each individual spherical en route to a Specialized Knock-Out in the seventh round, when Wilder’s corner stopped the combat.

Fury’s domination started off early, as he landed some highly effective blows in the to start with round, which include a clean jab that built Wilder’s head fly backwards. It didn’t get far better for the formerly undefeated American, who was knocked down in the third and fifth rounds right before his corner termed it quits.

The win moved Fury to 30–1 — the only blemish on his report was the initial combat towards Wilder, which he controlled but which also noticed him knocked down 2 times to get paid the American a draw — and sets him up perfectly for what would be the biggest struggle in boxing, if it were to come about.

That bout would be versus fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, who followed up his surprising loss to Andy Ruiz with a unanimous choice in the rematch back in December. With a high-profile victory for every boxer in latest memory, Fury-Joshua would be the most significant, most lucrative fight either boxer could book likely forward. Their matchup would also be a unification struggle for the main four heavyweight belts in the planet, with the winner most likely getting to be the first undisputed heavyweight winner of the world due to the fact Lennox Lewis in 2000.

For his section, Fury thinks there will be a third battle against Wilder prior to any likely Joshua bout, declaring soon after the fight that he’d gladly take on the American again:

I want to delight in this victory and Deontay will want time to recuperate from the battle, but I’m practically confident that he will take a rematch mainly because he’s a dynamite puncher. At any time he can just take any person out. […] I’m fairly confident we’ll operate it back again again if he desires to. But if he doesn’t want to, these are my promoters and whichever they want to do, I’m happy with.

Wilder does have a rematch option in his deal with Fury, so if he wishes to go all over again, that will be the fight. That has not stopped the boxing earth from daydreaming about a Fury-Joshua mega-showdown, even though.

After Fury’s defeat of Wilder, DAZN — the streaming provider that has an exceptional deal with Joshua — assisted start the promotion educate for a prospective battle, tweeting out a Photoshopped impression of Fury and Joshua:

pic.twitter.com/qrJ4VMX31h — DAZN Usa (@DAZN_United states) February 23, 2020

Maybe additional excitingly for boxing enthusiasts, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, tweeted out that the fight “has to transpire this year” in reply to a admirer asking about the possibility:

Ofcourse I am! And AJ would like it undesirable..this combat is gonna and has to transpire this year! — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 23, 2020

Boxing is a activity designed on massive figures and greater statements, so it’s unquestionably probable this is all posturing, or a way to continue to keep Joshua’s name in the headlines as his esteemed fellow heavyweight cruised to victory. But this is a fight with so a great deal cash hanging in the harmony and a obvious storyline about the struggle for British supremacy suitable there for the using, it would be a serious disappointment if these two substantial men just can’t locate a way to confront off right before the calendar turns to 2021.

Subscribe right here for our no cost daily e-newsletter.