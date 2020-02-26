boxing-information:-bob-arum-‘exploring’-terence-crawford-vs-manny-pacquiao-fight,-with-kell-brook-alternate-possibility

Top rated Rank manager Bob Arum is exploring the chance of Terence Crawford heading head-to-head with previous welterweight champion Kell Brook, need to a fight with Manny Pacquiao fail to materialise.

Brook, who savored a triumphant return to the ring a fortnight ago pursuing a 14-month crack, has made it distinct that he would like to get on Crawford for the greatest component of a calendar year.

Mikey Williams/Leading Rank Terence Crawford is the WBO welterweight earth winner

Even so, Crawford’s camp are concentrated on placing with each other a huge-money battle against Pacquiao – the only eight-division planet winner in historical past – at the very least in the limited phrase.

“We’re doing the job on Terence’s struggle in June at the commencing of July. There are a couple of selections for Terence,” the 88-12 months-previous informed the Talkbox podcast.

“We’re checking out a Pacquiao combat, and if that can’t come about, we’re checking out a fight against Kell Brook.”

Arum, who also co-promotes heavyweight king Tyson Fury, has a massive undertaking on his fingers to sort a Crawford vs Pacquiao fight with a good deal of competition about.

In the meantime, Arum also likened WBO featherweight winner Shakur Stevenson to a mirror-impression of the legendary Floyd Mayweather.

Mikey Williams/Best Rank Bob Arum would like to established up a battle concerning Crawford and Manny Pacquiao

This sort of is the esteem Arum retains Stevenson in, he thinks the 13- fighter could surpass Mayweather’s accomplishments in the ring, pointing in the direction of his top-quality attacking ability.

“Shakur Stevenson is a southpaw, but he’s a mirror impression of Floyd Mayweather,” Arum told Enterprise Insider.

“When I to start with marvelled at Floyd’s means, and I saw Shakur, [I thought], ‘My God, it’s like the mirror! The correct hand and the left hand, it is Floyd Mayweather!’

“I imagine Shakur could even exceed Mayweather’s achievements simply because I believe he is heading to build not only as this terrific defensive fighter, which he is, but will have a better offensive than Floyd had. There’s a incredible upside to Shakur.”