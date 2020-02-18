[boxing-information:-canelo-alvarez-vs-billy-joe-saunders-just-about-a-accomplished-offer,-according-to-brit’s-managers-mtk-global]

Billy Joe Saunders is on the verge of securing a desire fight versus Canelo Alvarez on May 2, according to his MTK World-wide administrators.

A number of reports have emerged in new times suggesting the Brit is now a business frontrunner for the bout, and this has now been verified by MTK’s Jamie Conlan.

Conlan instructed Sky: “Billy Joe is in the pole seat. We think anyone is on the same aspect in conditions of what battle demands to be designed.

“It’s remarkably possible that the struggle will be built. There are nevertheless some issues to be ironed out.

“Both fighters want it, equally camps want it, all people seems to be on the same facet, we just have to strike the proper range.

“They gave an first deadline but the negotiations are at a point where by there is no position backing out now.

“We’re nearly there.”

Getty Saunders would relish the chance to struggle Canelo

Canelo Alvarez reigns supreme as boxing’s pound-for-pound king right now getting held respectable world titles at tremendous-welterweight, middleweight and light-heavyweight, as very well as a WBA ‘regular’ belt at tremendous-middleweight.

The Saunders struggle will offer Canelo with the chance to become a bona fide four-pounds environment winner as Billy Joe at this time retains the WBO tremendous-middleweight crown.