Boxing information: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin trilogy battle ‘agreed’

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have reportedly now “agreed fiscal terms” for a trilogy combat afterwards this year.

In their two prior battles, the middleweight superstars shared a contentious draw – which quite a few felt Golovkin won – with Canelo then narrowly triumphing in their rematch a year later.

Tom Hogan – Hogan Shots/Golden Boy

Canelo Alvarez is now extensively thought of to be pound-for-pound the greatest boxer in the planet

The pair have because absent their individual methods, even though both signed to streaming broadcaster DAZN.

It is known that DAZN have been disappointed with their incapacity to match them jointly around the previous 12 months, as Canelo seemed nonplussed by the prospect of a 3rd bout.

Now nevertheless, the 29-year-previous Mexican is explained to have come all-around to the thought of experiencing his bitter rival, who turns 38 future thirty day period, a person final time.

According to The Athletic, Canelo and GGG have verbally agreed on monetary phrases for a clash which is being qualified for September 12 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

GGG is the IBF middleweight entire world champion

But what does this suggest for Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders who has himself agreed conditions to face Canelo in the meantime?

Canelo vs Saunders was intended to have been introduced previous 7 days for a May 2 date in Las Vegas, on the other hand the coronavirus pandemic has induced a postponement.

It is comprehended that the Mexican star continue to now intends to face the Brit following.

Nonetheless experiences suggest that if the latest situation extend to stop this from taking place in June, then he could just skip the bout and go straight to GGG in September.

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO super-middleweight environment winner

Golovkin way too has a potential opponent to get out of the way – Polish mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta.

Latest rumours have advised this combat is becoming targeted for June 6 at The Forum in Inglewood, Caliornia.

Again though, this is undoubtedly coronavirus-dependent.