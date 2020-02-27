boxing-information:-dillian-whyte-clarifies-the-ruthless-motive-why-he-continue-to-desires-to-combat-deontay-wilder-soon-after-tyson-fury-knockout

Dillian Whyte has created it apparent that he however needs to combat Deontay Wilder, despite his defeat to Tyson Fury.

The Brit unsuccessfully pursued the former WBC champion for two years in advance of he was dethroned on Saturday night, but insists it is develop into about a lot more than just the title.

GETTY Whyte is the WBC ‘interim’ champion and mandatory challenger to Tyson Fury

near

Billy Joe Saunders asks for ‘dance partners’ as Canelo could combat Smith LEGEND

Solskjaer invitations Tyson Fury to speak to Gentleman United squad just after heroic Wilder KO up up coming

Who will Dillian Whyte combat future, when will it be and will he deal with Tyson Fury? ESTIMATE

Wilder vs Fury two approximated to have produced shut to $68m in US PPV purchases REMATCH

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder knockout: Look at official comprehensive combat highlights video Weight decline

Wilder claimed he utilized education vest that was heavier than his ring walk outfit crack on

Hearn reveals when Fury vs Joshua could take place just after Wilder invokes rematch clause ‘A thrill’

Tyson Fury’s audio will make Don McLean smile following ‘American Pie’ rendition feasible?

Kell Brook in body to combat Terence Crawford if Pacquiao bout are unable to be agreed wild behaviour

Wilder wore costume for 15 minutes prior to starting up ring walk to Fury fight

Whyte said: “I’ll battle Deontay Wilder tomorrow, whether or not he’s acquired a belt or not.

“I just wanna fight him to defeat him up, I just wanna fight him to give him optimum violence.

“Tyson Fury proved what I have been saying all this time. If you back again him up, give him most violence and rough him up, you’ll do that to him.

“He’s a typical bully fighter. I like fighting bully fighters.

Mikey Williams/Top rated Rank Wilder was dominated, floored 2 times and stopped in 7 by Fury

“Tyson Fury gave him some pathetic overall body pictures that set him down.

“If I started hitting him to the system he could shimself in the ring.

“I saw that occur to a guy once. I went to a Battersea ABC exhibit, a dude got a remaining hook to the physique and shimself, I couldn’t believe it.

“He might’ve been having laxatives to make the bodyweight.”