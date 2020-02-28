boxing-information:-josh-taylor-up-coming-fight-introduced-adhering-to-url-up-with-tyson-fury’s-previous-trainer-ben-davison

Josh Taylor will defend his unified WBA & IBF super-light-weight planet titles against necessary challenger Apinun Khongsong on May possibly two in Glasgow.

The Scottish winner claimed his IBF belt by conquering Ivan Baranchyk in the Earth Boxing Tremendous Collection semi-closing past May perhaps, and then included the WBA title by outpointing Regis Prograis in the last.

Getty Josh Taylor is the WBA & IBF super-light-weight winner

Considering the fact that the Prograis combat, Taylor has split with his promoters Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone and consequently also split with coach Shane McGuigan – Barry’s son.

He’s now signed with Bob Arum’s Major Rank and administration firm MTK World wide – who will be working with Frank Warren’s Queensberry to stage this Uk bout.

“I am tremendous excited to kick-commence the new calendar year with a new start off and with a new group,” Taylor said.

“It’s wonderful to have the groups at MTK Global, Queensberry Promotions and Leading Rank in my corner, and I’m delighted to be fighting on BT Activity and ESPN+ and even more so that this is happening in Scotland in front of a property group who have waited so very long for this.

“I simply cannot wait to get the ball rolling with putting on a wonderful general performance.”

Getty Taylor and Prograis went toe-to-toe for each individual 2nd of the struggle

After also trialling with Adam Booth, Taylor opted to link up with Tyson Fury’s former coach Ben Davison.

He described: “I am happy to eventually announce that I am teaming up with and likely to be educated by Ben Davison in the following chapter of my profession.

“I feel Ben is a world course mentor and when I 1st had a couple of session with him we gelled and our variations clicked straight absent.

“I believe that he is the greatest man for the task for me and will bring out the most effective in me. I’m really fired up to get likely for what I assume is going to be very vibrant and prosperous partnership.

“Our journey begins now and we are gearing in direction of my necessary defence on May possibly 2.”

Arum mentioned: “Josh Taylor is a actually special fighter who is established on starting to be the undisputed 140-pound winner in 2020.

“I have no doubt he will put on a sensational general performance for his house lovers. I just can’t wait around for the ‘Tartan Tornado’ to return.”

Warren additional: “I am delighted that we are able to be portion of bringing Josh Taylor to Glasgow at these kinds of an significant juncture in his career.

“Josh is destined for lots of big fights in excess of in the States, but he has acquired small business to go to to initial on the dwelling front, and this provides an option for the Scottish enthusiasts to genuinely get behind their man in massive earth title motion.”