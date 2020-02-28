[boxing:-jordan’s-al-shammary-goals-of-boxing-her-way-to-olympic-glory]



The Bedouin Jordanian boxer Reem al Shammry procedures at the Jordanian Olympic Planning Heart, ahead of this year’s Asian/Oceanian Tokyo 2020 boxing qualifying occasion, in Amman, Jordan February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

(Reuters) – Jordanian boxer Reem Al Shammary is pushed by her wish to forge a path to the Olympics and sees punching her way earlier the prevailing gender stereotypes in her state as a welcome added bonus.

Al Shammary, who identifies as a Bedouin, is the only woman Jordanian boxer having element in an Olympic qualifying celebration that will be held in Amman this month forward of this year’s Games in Tokyo.

The event was at first scheduled to acquire location in the Chinese city of Wuhan but was moved to Jordan following the coronavirus outbreak.

“When you say a Bedouin lady who boxes … properly, just declaring that sentence by yourself is a problem,” Al Shammary told Reuters at her gymnasium shut to her household home.

“Getting into sports activities was a problem to my culture. When a girl goes out in her instruction outfit and goes to college, this was tough, but these road blocks only inspired me to go ahead.

“Thank God and many thanks to my family’s support, I was able to stay inspired and thrust ahead and excel in my sport, which I have a talent in.”

Al Shammary trains for hours each and every working day and is at her most at ease in her favourite pair of black boxing gloves.

The 30-yr-aged risked putting herself at odds with much more conservative associates of her community when she started off boxing in 2009, but is identified to maintain difficult convention.

When not making ready for her shot at Olympic qualification, Al Shammary spends her time instruction little ones.

Her aim is to inspire other younger women to choose up sports activities and three of her female learners have represented Jordan at youth amount.

“There’s no hesitation, we will go ahead, God eager,” she reported. “If there is tension, it’s simply because it is a huge competitors, that’s the only stressful element.

“But thank God, morale is substantial and God inclined, we will obtain our purpose.”

(Reporting by Muath Freij and Bushra Shakhshir, writing by Simon Jennings, enhancing by Ed Osmond)